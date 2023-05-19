Slab Cinema brings lesser-known David Lynch film Inland Empire to Arthouse at Blue Star

The film, originally shot on a Sony handheld camera, was recently remastered by the Criterion Collection.

By on Fri, May 19, 2023 at 11:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Inland Empire loosely follows the experiences of promising actress Nikki Grace (Laura Dern) after she's given a once-in-a-lifetime acting role. - The Criterion Collection
The Criterion Collection
Inland Empire loosely follows the experiences of promising actress Nikki Grace (Laura Dern) after she's given a once-in-a-lifetime acting role.
Lingering on the precipice of being considered lost media, David Lynch's first digitally shot film, Inland Empire (2006), has been remastered as a part of the Criterion Collection for a Blu-ray and 4k release.

This three-hour dream sequence of a movie was initially shot in disparate scenes on a low-resolution Sony handheld camera, meaning that even viewers who could find it online were in for a visual experience not unlike watching an early 2000s home video.

Now that it's been remastered under the careful supervision of Lynch himself, Inland Empire can be experienced with full clarity, projected on the big screen.

The experimental psychological thriller film loosely follows the experiences of promising actress Nikki Grace (Laura Dern) after she's given a once-in-a-lifetime acting role. Her prospects slowly unravel as it becomes clear that the film's production is cursed.

$10, 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 and Thursday, May 25, Arthouse at Blue Star, 134 Blue Star, (210) 212-9373, slabcinemaarthouse.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

New 200-acre park opens in far North San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

The Classen-Steubing Ranch Park will feature an inclusive playground in honor of a local three-year-old who drowned at a Stone Oak swim school in 2018.

Long Island Medium's Theresa Caputo brings her psychic schtick to San Antonio this weekend

By Nina Rangel

The big-haired reality TV personality has made a name — and a fortune — by charging people for her mystical services.

San Antonio author Shea Serrano brings comedy series based on his upbringing to Amazon Freevee

By Kiko Martinez

Primo follows the character Rafa (second from left) as he navigates high school and a complicated home life.

Online interest in Spurs tickets skyrockets after San Antonio lands No. 1 NBA draft pick

By Michael Karlis

Spurs fans lined up to take photos at this mural of French phenom Victor Wembanyama wearing a Spurs jersey.

Also in Arts

New 200-acre park opens in far North San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

The Classen-Steubing Ranch Park will feature an inclusive playground in honor of a local three-year-old who drowned at a Stone Oak swim school in 2018.

Grease cast members will come to San Antonio in July for the Summer Lovin' Celebration

By Colin Houston

The T-Birds perform "Summer Nights" in the 1978 film.

San Antonio author Shea Serrano brings comedy series based on his upbringing to Amazon Freevee

By Kiko Martinez

Primo follows the character Rafa (second from left) as he navigates high school and a complicated home life.

San Antonio Spurs see rush on season tickets after winning draft lottery

By Michael Karlis

Spurs Sports and Entertainment Chairman Peter J. Holt holds the No. 1 lottery pick for the 2023 NBA Draft on Tuesday in Chicago.
More

Digital Issue

May 17, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us