Slab Cinema brings lesser-known David Lynch film Inland Empire to Arthouse at Blue Star

Lingering on the precipice of being considered lost media, David Lynch's first digitally shot film,(2006), has been remastered as a part of the Criterion Collection for a Blu-ray and 4k release.This three-hour dream sequence of a movie was initially shot in disparate scenes on a low-resolution Sony handheld camera, meaning that even viewers who could find it online were in for a visual experience not unlike watching an early 2000s home video.Now that it's been remastered under the careful supervision of Lynch himself,can be experienced with full clarity, projected on the big screen.The experimental psychological thriller film loosely follows the experiences of promising actress Nikki Grace (Laura Dern) after she's given a once-in-a-lifetime acting role. Her prospects slowly unravel as it becomes clear that the film's production is cursed.