VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Slab Cinema serves up '90s nostalgia with free screening of Space Jam at Travis Park

The plot combines live action and animation to tell a story about Looney Tunes characters teaming up with Michael Jordan in a basketball game against invading aliens.

By on Fri, Jun 9, 2023 at 9:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The plot combines live action and animation to tell a story about Looney Tunes characters teaming up with Jordan in a basketball match against invading aliens. - Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
The plot combines live action and animation to tell a story about Looney Tunes characters teaming up with Jordan in a basketball match against invading aliens.
This piece of '90s nostalgia pairing hoops legend Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny ended up being the second-highest grossing basketball film of all time — a real feat considering the whole thing started out as a Nike shoe commercial for the Super Bowl.

The plot combines live action and animation to tell a story about Looney Tunes characters teaming up with Jordan in a basketball game against invading aliens — all to prevent the cartoon squad from being enslaved as amusement park attractions. The soundtrack also went platinum six times over.

The mix of groundbreaking animation, infectious '90s tunes and Jordan's star power suggests Space Jam's legacy will survive for years to come. (Forget the 2021 sequel attempt that deflated on arrival.)

Free, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, Travis Park, 301 E. Travis St., (210) 212-9373, slabcinema.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio Spurs to host NBA Draft watch party June 22 at AT&T Center

By Michael Karlis

Tickets are on sale no and are only available to San Antonio and Austin residents.

Riverdance steps its way into San Antonio's Majestic Theatre this weekend

By Caroline Wolff

The group has toured more than 40 countries and performed for some 25 million people, bringing Irish culture to United States and beyond.

Pride River Parade & Celebration returns to the San Antonio River Walk June 10

By Macks Cook

There will be two evening showings of the river parade.

Aerospace engineer Tracy Drain will take listeners across the universe in Nat Geo Live talk

By Christianna Davies

Audiences will learn about the depths of space and about the importance of aerospace engineers in discovering its secrets.

Also in Arts

San Antonio Spurs to host NBA Draft watch party June 22 at AT&T Center

By Michael Karlis

Tickets are on sale no and are only available to San Antonio and Austin residents.

Mural of Spurs legend Manu Ginobili pops up on San Antonio's inner West Side

By Michael Karlis

Sports fans can snap a photo of the mural at 3667 Fredericksburg Road on the city's inner West Side.

Supergirl star Sasha Calle soars into San Antonio for red carpet screening of The Flash

By Brandon Rodriguez

Sasha Calle answers questions from the media during an appearance at the Palladium Theater.

A peek inside Gem and Glenn Hotvet's witchy Southtown emporium Déjà Vu Esoterica

By Bryan Rindfuss

After closing music venue K23, the duo decided to take a gamble on a retail concept built around Gem's longstanding interest in the occult.
More

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us