Slab Cinema serves up '90s nostalgia with free screening of Space Jam at Travis Park

The plot combines live action and animation to tell a story about Looney Tunes characters teaming up with Jordan in a basketball match against invading aliens.
This piece of '90s nostalgia pairing hoops legend Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny ended up being the second-highest grossing basketball film of all time — a real feat considering the whole thing started out as a Nike shoe commercial for the Super Bowl.
The mix of groundbreaking animation, infectious '90s tunes and Jordan's star power suggests Space Jam
's legacy will survive for years to come. (Forget the 2021 sequel attempt that deflated on arrival.)
Free, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, Travis Park, 301 E. Travis St., (210) 212-9373, slabcinema.com.
