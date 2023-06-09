Slab Cinema serves up '90s nostalgia with free screening of Space Jam at Travis Park

click to enlarge Warner Bros. Home Entertainment The plot combines live action and animation to tell a story about Looney Tunes characters teaming up with Jordan in a basketball match against invading aliens.

This piece of '90s nostalgia pairing hoops legend Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny ended up being the second-highest grossing basketball film of all time — a real feat considering the whole thing started out as a Nike shoe commercial for the Super Bowl.The plot combines live action and animation to tell a story about Looney Tunes characters teaming up with Jordan in a basketball game against invading aliens — all to prevent the cartoon squad from being enslaved as amusement park attractions. The soundtrack also went platinum six times over.The mix of groundbreaking animation, infectious '90s tunes and Jordan's star power suggests's legacy will survive for years to come. (Forget the 2021 sequel attempt that deflated on arrival.)