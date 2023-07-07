Slab Cinema showcases '80s classic The Karate Kid in free screening at Travis Park on July 11

click to enlarge Sony Pictures Home Entertainment Ralph Macchio plays Daniel LaRusso in The Karate Kid.

Fans of '80s cinema classics take note: Slab Cinema is presenting the 1984 hitin a free outdoor showing.The riveting underdog tale follows Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) as he grows under the tutelage of Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) and competes against his unrelenting tormentors from the Cobra Kai dojo in a karate tournament.Guests are encouraged to bring their own picnic blankets and lawn chairs. Food truck vendors will be on hand to supply the vittles.The movie will start at dusk, so no need to brave the full brunt of July heat to see the legendary action-packed film. You might say it's as easy as wax on, wax off.