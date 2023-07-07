Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Slapgate: Britney Spears denies grabbing Victor Webanyama from behind

'That person grabbed me from behind — not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind,' Wembanyama told reporters.

By on Fri, Jul 7, 2023 at 11:39 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge In an Instagram post, Spears called the incident "traumatic," adding that she is still waiting for an apology from Wemby, his security guard and the Spurs. - Victor Velter and Shutterstock / Tinseltown
Victor Velter and Shutterstock / Tinseltown
In an Instagram post, Spears called the incident "traumatic," adding that she is still waiting for an apology from Wemby, his security guard and the Spurs.
Britney Spears called the San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanayama a liar in a Thursday Instagram post after the basketball phenom told reporters the pop singer grabbed him from behind before a member of his entourage slapped her at a Las Vegas restaurant.

Spurs Director of Team Security Damian Smith reportedly backhanded Spears at the Catch restaurant Wednesday after she approached Wembanyama to snap a photo.

The 5-foot-4 Spears initially said she tapped Wembanyama, who stands at 7-foot-3, on the shoulder while he was walking to his table. However, in a Thursday press conference, the NBA player told reporters Spears grabbed him from behind.

“That person was calling me, ‘Sir, sir,’ and that person grabbed me from behind,” Wembanyama said. “I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight, and they told me, ‘Don’t stop.’ But that person grabbed me from behind — not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind.”

Wembanyama added that he didn’t know Spears was the person who grabbed him until hours later.

An eye witness later told TMZ that Spears was talking in a British accent for some reason.

Although Wembanyama maintains that Spears grabbed him, the singer clapped back on Instagram, saying that she never made such contact and that the entire incident was “traumatic.”

“I get swarmed by people all the time,” Spears wrote. “In fact, that night. [sic] I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn’t hit any of them.”

Spears added: “Physical violence is happening too much in this world. Often behind closed doors. I stand with all the victims, and my heart goes out to all of you.”

What's more, the singer said she's waiting for an apology from Wembanyama, his security guard and the Spurs organization. She's since filed a police report with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and an investigation is ongoing.

Spurs Sports and Entertainment hasn't responded to multiple requests for comment.

Alamo City sports fans can only hope this chaotic welcome to being a U.S. celebrity doesn't pose a distraction for Wembanyama Friday night, when the 19-year-old, who is set to make his NBA debut in a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets in front of a sold-out crowd.

The game, which starts at 8 p.m. CST, will be carried on ESPN.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Victor Wembanyama's security reportedly slapped Britney Spears at Vegas restaurant

By Michael Karlis

Pop-icon Brittney Spears has filed a police report with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and the incident is under investigation, according to TMZ.

San Antonio's Classic Theatre and Public Theater announce new partnership

By Colin Houston

The Classic Theatre will make its home the San Pedro Playhouse for the upcoming theater season.

Victor Wembanyama set to make NBA debut Friday during Las Vegas Summer League game

By Michael Karlis

French player Victor Wembanyama signs on the dotted line with the San Antonio Spurs.

Three new solo exhibitions debut at the Contemporary at Blue Star on First Friday

By Dean Zach

Now heaven’s river drowns its banks, and floods of joy have run abroad, Paper sculpture, 25" x 25" x 6", 2017.

Also in Arts

Slab Cinema showcases '80s classic The Karate Kid in free screening at Travis Park on July 11

By Colin Houston

Ralph Macchio plays Daniel LaRusso in The Karate Kid.

San Antonio's Classic Theatre and Public Theater announce new partnership

By Colin Houston

The Classic Theatre will make its home the San Pedro Playhouse for the upcoming theater season.

Three new solo exhibitions debut at the Contemporary at Blue Star on First Friday

By Dean Zach

Now heaven’s river drowns its banks, and floods of joy have run abroad, Paper sculpture, 25" x 25" x 6", 2017.

Grease is the word at the Wonder Theatre starting July 7

By Caroline Wolff

From left: Anthony Martucci as Danny Zuko, Lauren Campion as Sandy Dumbrowski, Alonzo Corona as Kenickie and Katrice Buchanan as Betty Rizzo.
More

Digital Issue

June 28, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us