Slapgate: Britney Spears denies grabbing Victor Webanyama from behind

Spurs Director of Team Security Damian Smith reportedly backhanded Spears at the Catch restaurant Wednesday after she approached Wembanyama to snap a photo.
The 5-foot-4 Spears initially said she tapped Wembanyama, who stands at 7-foot-3, on the shoulder while he was walking to his table. However, in a Thursday press conference, the NBA player told reporters Spears grabbed him from behind.
“That person was calling me, ‘Sir, sir,’ and that person grabbed me from behind,” Wembanyama said. “I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight, and they told me, ‘Don’t stop.’ But that person grabbed me from behind — not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind.”
An eye witness later told TMZ that Spears was talking in a British accent for some reason.
Although Wembanyama maintains that Spears grabbed him, the singer clapped back on Instagram, saying that she never made such contact and that the entire incident was “traumatic.”
“I get swarmed by people all the time,” Spears wrote. “In fact, that night. [sic] I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn’t hit any of them.”
Spears added: “Physical violence is happening too much in this world. Often behind closed doors. I stand with all the victims, and my heart goes out to all of you.”
What's more, the singer said she's waiting for an apology from Wembanyama, his security guard and the Spurs organization. She's since filed a police report with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and an investigation is ongoing.
Spurs Sports and Entertainment hasn't responded to multiple requests for comment.
Alamo City sports fans can only hope this chaotic welcome to being a U.S. celebrity doesn't pose a distraction for Wembanyama Friday night, when the 19-year-old, who is set to make his NBA debut in a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets in front of a sold-out crowd.
The game, which starts at 8 p.m. CST, will be carried on ESPN.
