SNL and 30 Rock alum Tracy Morgan's No Disrespect tour lands in San Antonio Thursday

click to enlarge Courtesy of Tobin Center for the Performing Arts Tracy Morgan played Tracy Jordan on the sitcom 30 Rock.

Actor and comedian Tracy Morgan's No Disrespect tour is bringing him to San Antonio.Morgan got his start in comedy on the streets of Brooklyn before making his career debut in the early 1990s on the BET sketch comedy showA couple of years later, he hit pay dirt when he was cast as a repertory player on the 22nd season of, where he would work for seven years.After, Morgan landed his own sitcom,, where he played the owner of an auto shop. While the series was canceled after one season, he found success again when he teamed up with his formercastmate Tina Fey on the NBC sitcom. On that long-running show, he played Tracy Jordan, a movie star with impulsive behavior, and nabbed an Emmy nomination for the role.Although known for his comedic abilities, Morgan might try his hand at drama soon. Last year, hiscostar Jermaine Fowler revealed that Morgan was self-financing a biopic where he'll portray trumpeter and singer Louis Armstrong.In March, Morgan became only the ninth recipient of the Friars Club's Entertainment Icon Award. Past winners include Tony Bennett, Martin Scorsese, Tom Cruise, Robert De Niro and Billy Crystal.