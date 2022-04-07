SOLI Chamber Ensemble closes out its season at the San Antonio Botanical Garden Monday

click to enlarge Josh Huskin The quartet will perform the world premiere of Armando Bayolo's Holbein Dances on the concert.

Having explored the infinitely colorful and diverse world of music throughout its 2021-2022 season, SOLI Chamber Ensemble's April concert takes a look at the prism, an object used to showcase the color spectrum's beautiful array.The program features a world premiere from Cuban-American composer Armando Bayolo along with works by Jessie Montgomery and Edna Alejandra Longoria.A special memorial presentation will take place in honor of Louis Andriessen and George Crumb via performances of Crumb'sand selections from Andriessen'swith guest artist Jacquelyn Matava, mezzo-soprano.The performance comes three days before the release of the quartet's new albumon Acis Records on April 14.