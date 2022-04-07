Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

SOLI Chamber Ensemble closes out its season at the San Antonio Botanical Garden Monday

The concert will include the world premiere of a piece by Armando Bayolo as well as a tribute to recently departed composers Louis Andriessen and George Crumb.

By on Thu, Apr 7, 2022 at 10:00 am

click to enlarge The quartet will perform the world premiere of Armando Bayolo's Holbein Dances on the concert. - JOSH HUSKIN
Josh Huskin
The quartet will perform the world premiere of Armando Bayolo's Holbein Dances on the concert.
Having explored the infinitely colorful and diverse world of music throughout its 2021-2022 season, SOLI Chamber Ensemble's April concert takes a look at the prism, an object used to showcase the color spectrum's beautiful array.

The program features a world premiere from Cuban-American composer Armando Bayolo along with works by Jessie Montgomery and Edna Alejandra Longoria.

A special memorial presentation will take place in honor of Louis Andriessen and George Crumb via performances of Crumb's Apparition and selections from Andriessen's The Memory of Roses with guest artist Jacquelyn Matava, mezzo-soprano.

The performance comes three days before the release of the quartet's new album The Clearing and the Forest on Acis Records on April 14.

$15-$25, 7 p.m. Monday, April 11, San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place, (210) 536-1400, solichamberensemble.com.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

Sparkling scenes from San Antonio's Cornyation 2022

Wild and crazy scenes from San Antonio's Cornyation 2022
All the fun-loving San Antonio folks we saw at the opening night of NIOSA 2022

All the fun-loving San Antonio folks we saw at the opening night of NIOSA 2022
Fun moments from Fiesta San Antonio's 2022 Oyster Bake

Fun moments from Fiesta San Antonio's 2022 Oyster Bake
Wild moments from the 2022 WEBB Party at San Antonio's Aztec Theatre

Wild moments from the 2022 WEBB Party at San Antonio's Aztec Theatre

Arts Slideshows

Sparkling scenes from San Antonio's Cornyation 2022

Wild and crazy scenes from San Antonio's Cornyation 2022
All the fun-loving San Antonio folks we saw at the opening night of NIOSA 2022

All the fun-loving San Antonio folks we saw at the opening night of NIOSA 2022
Fun moments from Fiesta San Antonio's 2022 Oyster Bake

Fun moments from Fiesta San Antonio's 2022 Oyster Bake
Wild moments from the 2022 WEBB Party at San Antonio's Aztec Theatre

Wild moments from the 2022 WEBB Party at San Antonio's Aztec Theatre

Arts Slideshows

Sparkling scenes from San Antonio's Cornyation 2022

Wild and crazy scenes from San Antonio's Cornyation 2022
All the fun-loving San Antonio folks we saw at the opening night of NIOSA 2022

All the fun-loving San Antonio folks we saw at the opening night of NIOSA 2022
Fun moments from Fiesta San Antonio's 2022 Oyster Bake

Fun moments from Fiesta San Antonio's 2022 Oyster Bake
Wild moments from the 2022 WEBB Party at San Antonio's Aztec Theatre

Wild moments from the 2022 WEBB Party at San Antonio's Aztec Theatre

Trending

Long-running San Antonio arthouse theater the Bijou has reportedly closed its doors

By Sanford Nowlin

The Bijou is located inside Wonderland of the Americas mall.

San Antonio Spurs clinch spot in NBA's Play-In Tournament after trouncing the Denver Nuggets

By Michael Karlis

The Spurs are now the No.10 seed in the NBA's Western Conference.

In Saturday's game, San Antonio Spurs seek third win against the Warriors this season

By M. Solis

The Spurs will play the Warriors for the third time this season on Saturday.

Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham brings his latest tour to San Antonio's AT&T Center

By Mike McMahan

Dunham will perform at the AT&T Center Sunday.

Also in Arts

San Antonio Spurs clinch spot in NBA's Play-In Tournament after trouncing the Denver Nuggets

By Michael Karlis

The Spurs are now the No.10 seed in the NBA's Western Conference.

Long-running San Antonio arthouse theater the Bijou has reportedly closed its doors

By Sanford Nowlin

The Bijou is located inside Wonderland of the Americas mall.

Musicians of the San Antonio Symphony receive $100,000 grant, will perform 3 more concerts

By Kelly Nelson

The Musicians of the San Antonio symphony rehearse for a March performance at First Baptist Church.

Spurs raise $200,000 for the San Antonio Food Bank by selling Coach Pop-branded NFTs

By Michael Karlis

The Spurs' Gregg Popovich recently broke the NBA record for coach with the most regular season victories.
More

Digital Issue

April 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us