SA MUSIC SHOWCASE ON SATURDAY, JUNE 22! CLICK FOR ALL-ACCESS PASSES

Source: San Antonio Missions' ballpark could cost $200 million

County Judge Peter Sakai signed a letter this week stating the county will help build the new ballpark.

By on Thu, Jun 20, 2024 at 3:31 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The MLB gave the minor league San Antonio Missions until Opening Day 2025 to present a proposal for a new ballpark to replace Nelson Wolff Municipal Stadium. - San Antonio Current Staff
San Antonio Current Staff
The MLB gave the minor league San Antonio Missions until Opening Day 2025 to present a proposal for a new ballpark to replace Nelson Wolff Municipal Stadium.
Looks like San Antonio's minor league baseball team has gotten the green light for a new, multi-million dollar ballpark, although who will pay for it is still up in the air.

This week, Bexar County commissioners voted unanimously to allow County Judge Peter Sakai to draft a letter of intent stating that the county will participate in constructing a new stadium for the San Antonio Missions, the Express-News reports.

Major League Baseball gave the team until opening day of the 2025 season to present a proposal for a new park to replace the aging Nelson Wolff Municipal Stadium or risk losing league affiliation.

The letter buys the Missions' ownership group, Designated Bidders LLC, time in delaying that ultimatum.

Even so, Sakai told reporters after Commissioners Court on Tuesday that he wants to see "significant equity provided by the private sector and by the local baseball ownership," according to the San Antonio Report.

Sources familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to the Express-News said the entire project, dubbed the "San Pedro Creek Park District Project," could cost around $200 million. For reference, the county only spent $22.5 million in today's money building the Missions' current ballpark.

Sakai told the Report that talks to build a new Missions park on the grounds of Fox Tech High School's old baseball field are still in their infancy.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg has publicly said he doesn't want to see public money spent on a new baseball stadium.

The movement on the minor league stadium comes as the San Antonio Spurs are reportedly looking into building a new arena at Hemisfair. If other new NBA arenas are any indication, the franchise's new facility could easily cost around $1 billion.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Superhero Comic Con bringing big stars to San Antonio this weekend

By Stephanie Koithan

Actor Chris Pine appears at the Premiere of Paramount Pictures' Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves last year.

'Unsettled Eye' photo exhibition at San Antonio's Ruby City inspires double-takes

By Jonathan Rinck

'Unsettled Eye' photo exhibition at San Antonio's Ruby City inspires double-takes

Ex-San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White wins championship, loses tooth

By Michael Karlis

Derrick White was traded to Boston in 2022. Even so, he remains an Alamo City fan favorite.

Out at the Tobin Pride Brunch taking place this Sunday

By Caroline Wolff

San Antonio's own Kristi Waters will host the festivities.

Superhero Comic Con bringing big stars to San Antonio this weekend

By Stephanie Koithan

Actor Chris Pine appears at the Premiere of Paramount Pictures' Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves last year.

Out at the Tobin Pride Brunch taking place this Sunday

By Caroline Wolff

San Antonio's own Kristi Waters will host the festivities.

San Antonio's Urban-15 presenting Summer Solstice dance on Thursday

By Brandyn Miller

Light washes over a costumed dancer in one of Urban-15's Summer Solstice performances.

Groundbreaking 1967 film Bonnie and Clyde screening Tuesday in San Antonio

By Neil Fauerso

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway appear in the promo photo for the 1967 film Bonnie and Clyde.
More

June 12, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us