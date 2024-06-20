Source: San Antonio Missions' ballpark could cost $200 million

click to enlarge
San Antonio Current Staff
The MLB gave the minor league San Antonio Missions until Opening Day 2025 to present a proposal for a new ballpark to replace Nelson Wolff Municipal Stadium.
Looks like San Antonio's minor league baseball team has gotten the green light for a new, multi-million dollar ballpark, although who will pay for it is still up in the air.
This week, Bexar County commissioners voted unanimously to allow County Judge Peter Sakai to draft a letter of intent stating that the county will participate in constructing a new stadium for the San Antonio Missions, the Express-News reports
Major League Baseball gave the team until opening day of the 2025 season to present a proposal for a new park to replace the aging Nelson Wolff Municipal Stadium or risk losing league affiliation.
The letter buys the Missions' ownership group, Designated Bidders LLC, time in delaying that ultimatum.
Even so, Sakai told reporters after Commissioners Court on Tuesday that he wants to see "significant equity provided by the private sector and by the local baseball ownership," according to the San Antonio Report
Sources familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to the Express-News
said the entire project, dubbed the "San Pedro Creek Park District Project," could cost around $200 million. For reference, the county only spent $22.5 million in today's money building the Missions' current ballpark.
Sakai told the Report that talks to build a new Missions park on the grounds of Fox Tech High School's old baseball field are still in their infancy.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg has publicly said
he doesn't want to see public money spent on a new baseball stadium.
The movement on the minor league stadium comes as the San Antonio Spurs are reportedly looking into building a new arena at Hemisfair. If other new NBA arenas are any indication, the franchise's new facility could easily cost around $1 billion.
