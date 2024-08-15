WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

South San Antonio library offering 'type-in' this Saturday

The throwback experience will allow visitors to create written works with vintage typewriters.

By on Thu, Aug 15, 2024 at 8:27 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Austin Typewriter, Ink. will bring vintage typewriters to a San Antonio library so visitors can put poetry, letters or random thoughts down on paper. - Unsplash / Debby Hudson
Unsplash / Debby Hudson
Austin Typewriter, Ink. will bring vintage typewriters to a San Antonio library so visitors can put poetry, letters or random thoughts down on paper.
Austin Typewriter, Ink. (ATI) will present a "type-in" at the South Side’s Mission Branch Library on Saturday, Aug. 17, a stone’s throw from Mission San José.

What’s a type-in, you may ask?

Austin-based ATI will bring choice vintage typewriters for attendees to sit down and manually pound out a poem, a few random thoughts or, perhaps, a well-timed letter to a loved one.

A nostalgic throwback experience for some, this could very well be a first pre-PC writing experience for others. Bring your own White Out!

Free, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Mission Branch Library, 3134 Roosevelt, (210) 207-2704, mysapl.org.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio's Retama Park will host wiener dog races this weekend

By Stephanie Koithan

Doggos will dash for the finish line between horse races scheduled for Saturday at Retama Park.

Penn & Teller bringing magic and laughs to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre

By Sanford Nowlin

Penn & Teller perform Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Majestic Theatre.

San Antonio Botanical Garden to host immersive spooky events for Halloween season

By Stephanie Koithan

Costumed actors will provide the scares during the park's "Haunting Nights."

Fired San Antonio poet laureate sues the city over his removal

By Sanford Nowlin

Nephtali De León is known for poems, stories and essays that have been published in multiple countries and languages.

Defense Department's 2026, 2028 Warrior Games coming to San Antonio

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Shawn Runnells, Team Army athletes, competes in wheelchair basketball during the 2018 Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Tiger Woods-owned golf venue will debut in San Antonio this fall

By Stephanie Koithan

Tiger Woods has partnered with PopStroke Entertainment Group to bring a golf-themed venue to San Antonio.

If Texas were a country, it would be sixth in the world for Olympic medals

By Stephanie Koithan

Although born in Ohio, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has lived in Texas most of her life.

San Antonio Parks and Recreation extends season for seven public pools

By Adam Doe

A lifeguard keeps watch at one of San Antonio's public pools.
More

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us