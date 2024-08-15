South San Antonio library offering 'type-in' this Saturday

What’s a type-in, you may ask?
Austin-based ATI will bring choice vintage typewriters for attendees to sit down and manually pound out a poem, a few random thoughts or, perhaps, a well-timed letter to a loved one.
A nostalgic throwback experience for some, this could very well be a first pre-PC writing experience for others. Bring your own White Out!
Free, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Mission Branch Library, 3134 Roosevelt, (210) 207-2704, mysapl.org.
