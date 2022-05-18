'Spain's First Drag Superstar' Carmen Farala struts her way into San Antonio Thursday

The inaugural Drag Race España winner will perform two shows at the Bonham Exchange.

By on Wed, May 18, 2022 at 10:00 am

click to enlarge Carmen Farala was crowned the winner of the first season of Drag Race España. - DOMINIK VALVO
Dominik Valvo
Carmen Farala was crowned the winner of the first season of Drag Race España.
The ever-expanding Drag Race universe ventured into Spain in 2021 with Madrid-based entertainer Supremme de Luxe slipping swimmingly into the sky-high heels of franchise creator RuPaul.

Among the 10 performers who inaugurated Drag Race España was Carmen Farala — a Sevillian bombshell who strutted into the "werk room" in a skimpy ode to '90s-era Versace and declared: "I've fought many battles with company, but I'll win this war on my own."

A statuesque beauty armed with an exacting sense of style, mad makeup skills and serious sewing chops to boot, Farala was a frontrunner from the get-go but only got better as the series progressed. In addition to wowing the judges with elaborate, homespun runway looks — including a strategically wrapped plush snake that paid tribute to trans icon La Veneno and an Iberian lynx costume she created in honor of her late father — Farala proved herself as a natural comedian and a true team player.

In one of the show's most poignant moments, fellow contestant Dovima Nurmi explained to the judges that Farala had thoughtfully whipped up an alternative outfit at the last minute to avoid wearing the same thing as Nurmi — a copy of Spanish singer Rosalía's dress for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. In sisterly style, Farala even gave Nurmi the prop she'd planned to carry: a replica of the MTV "Moonman" trophy.

Winner of three of the show's maxi challenges, Farala never landed in the bottom. During her very first lip sync — at the series finale — Farala unsurprisingly snatched the crown, along with €30,000 in prize money, from runners-up Killer Queen and Sagittaria.

Currently reigning as "Spain's First Drag Superstar," the bronzed glamazon lands in San Antonio for two performances presented by Rey Lopez Entertainment and hosted by Tencha la Jefa.

$20-$25, 10:30 p.m. and midnight Thursday, May 19, Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham St., table reservations at (210) 386-4537, facebook.com/reylopezentertainment.

