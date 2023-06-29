Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Sparks will fly at RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World at the Majestic Theatre July 5

Fans in San Antonio who are 18 and up should have more fireworks to look forward to after their Fourth of July celebrations.

By on Thu, Jun 29, 2023 at 4:00 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The rotating cast of Drag Race stars includes Asia O'Hara, Lady Camden, Jujubee and more. - Marco Ovando
Marco Ovando
The rotating cast of Drag Race stars includes Asia O'Hara, Lady Camden, Jujubee and more.
Haters be advised, there is a Category Five Glam Storm headed toward the Alamo City. RuPaul's Drag Race's latest Werq the World tour will feature a number of Drag Race legends as well as yet-to-be-announced Season 15 finalists.

The tour's rotating lineup showcases figures from throughout the popular TV drag contest show's history, from fan favorites and Drag Race All Stars including Jujubee and Laganja Estranja to more recent contestants such as Asia O'Hara, Deja Skye and season 14 runner-up Lady Camden.

With a show publicized as "the biggest drag show in the world," fans in San Antonio who are 18 and up should have more fireworks to look forward to after their Fourth of July celebrations.

$55 and up, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Golden Girls parody starring San Antonio drag queens returns to Woodlawn Pointe this weekend

By Marco Aquino

The Players at the Pointe focus on bringing LGBTQ-related theatrical performances to the San Antonio community.

LaLa Ri is the latest Drag Race alum to head to the Bonham's stage

By Dalia Gulca

While LaLa Ri was eliminated early on in the thirteenth season of RuPaul's Drag Race, she was adored by fans.

Defending Drag: A Pride roundtable discussion with San Antonio drag performers

By Bryan Rindfuss

From left: Hunsen Abequeer, Foxxy Blue Snacks, Pancho Panza and Prada Hill-Dlux.

Where to catch Fourth of July fireworks in and around San Antonio in 2023

By Colin Houston

Where to catch Fourth of July fireworks in and around San Antonio in 2023

Also in Arts

San Antonio's Santikos chain buying 17 other cinemas across Southern U.S.

By Sanford Nowlin

Santikos Entertainment's theater holdings include San Antonio's Palladium.

Defending Drag: A Pride roundtable discussion with San Antonio drag performers

By Bryan Rindfuss

From left: Hunsen Abequeer, Foxxy Blue Snacks, Pancho Panza and Prada Hill-Dlux.

Spurs nearly sell-out preseason games as Wembymania grips San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

Nose bleeds for the three preseason home games are selling for between $65-$85, according to Ticketmaster.

Texas spends $25 million to protect additional Hill Country land in the Honey Creek State Natural Area

By Brandon Rodriguez

The acquisition of land adds to the conservation efforts in the region by protecting 515 acres of land in the Honey Creek State Natural Area and watershed.
More

Digital Issue

June 28, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us