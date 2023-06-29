Sparks will fly at RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World at the Majestic Theatre July 5

click to enlarge
Marco Ovando
The rotating cast of Drag Race stars includes Asia O'Hara, Lady Camden, Jujubee and more.
Haters be advised, there is a Category Five Glam Storm headed toward the Alamo City. RuPaul's Drag Race
's latest Werq the World tour will feature a number of Drag Race
legends as well as yet-to-be-announced Season 15 finalists.
The tour's rotating lineup showcases figures from throughout the popular TV drag contest show's history, from fan favorites and Drag Race All Stars
including Jujubee and Laganja Estranja to more recent contestants such as Asia O'Hara, Deja Skye and season 14 runner-up Lady Camden.
With a show publicized as "the biggest drag show in the world," fans in San Antonio who are 18 and up should have more fireworks to look forward to after their Fourth of July celebrations.
$55 and up, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com
.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed