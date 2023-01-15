SpongeBob-themed rave frolicking into San Antonio this month

Who raves in a pineapple under the sea?

By on Sun, Jan 15, 2023 at 9:05 am

click to enlarge San Antonio will be the Bikini Bottom Rave's only stop in the Lone Star State. - Instagram / bikinibottomrave
Instagram / bikinibottomrave
San Antonio will be the Bikini Bottom Rave's only stop in the Lone Star State.
Ever wanted to go nightclubbing in Bikini Bottom? Well, here's you chance, San Antonio.

The creators of Ka5sh — the Shrek-themed rave that visited the Alamo City in August — are now brining a SpongeBob-themed event to Vibes Event Center on Friday, Jan. 20. Tickets are on sale now, and start at $25.
@mia_andrew #bikinibottomrave #spongebob #fortlauderdale ♬ Stadium Rave - Spongebob Squarepants
Although the so-called Bikini Bottom Rave is on a 22-city national tour, the stop by SpongeBob and Patrick in San Antonio will be their only Texas appearance.
@mia_andrew #bikinibottomrave #spongebob #fortlauderdale ♬ Stadium Rave - Spongebob Squarepants
As seen in videos of the rave from stops in other cities, attendees dress up as their favorite characters from hit Nickelodean show. Gary the Snail even made an appearance.

"Its dumb just come have fun," an advertisement for the party says.

$25 and up, 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20, Vibes Event Center, 1211 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, do210.com/events

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Read More about Michael Karlis

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Children of Horror Celebration brings horror icons to San Antonio's Wonderland of the Americas

By Christianna Davies

This celebration of child horror icons prominently features Children of the Corn stars.

No, 64,000 Spurs fans aren't going to the Alamodome to watch Steph Curry play

By Michael Karlis

Highlights for Friday's game at the Alamodome include a pregame fan fiesta, a halftime performance by '90s rap duo Tag Team and a post-game fireworks display.

T.J. Miller, Louis C.K. and Chris D'Elia all to perform in San Antonio despite sexual misconduct claims

By Abe Asher

All three artists have been touring since live comedy resumed following the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shades Of Grey male revue will strut and flex its way into San Antonio next month

By Nina Rangel

Shades Of Grey's performance includes packages that include backstage access and autographs.

Also in Arts

No, 64,000 Spurs fans aren't going to the Alamodome to watch Steph Curry play

By Michael Karlis

Highlights for Friday's game at the Alamodome include a pregame fan fiesta, a halftime performance by '90s rap duo Tag Team and a post-game fireworks display.

Animal Instincts: San Antonio artist Hilary Rochow draws for a more compassionate world

By Bryan Rindfuss

Artist Hilary Rochow’s canine companions Marnie and Tilly join her in her Southtown studio.

T.J. Miller, Louis C.K. and Chris D'Elia all to perform in San Antonio despite sexual misconduct claims

By Abe Asher

All three artists have been touring since live comedy resumed following the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contemporary at Blue Star Receives $500,000 Grant from Kronkosky Charitable Foundation

By Dalia Gulca

Dedicated to inspiring and engaging the public through contemporary art, admission to The Contemporary is always free.
More

Digital Issue

January 11, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us