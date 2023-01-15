SpongeBob-themed rave frolicking into San Antonio this month

The creators of Ka5sh — the Shrek-themed rave that visited the Alamo City in August — are now brining a SpongeBob-themed event to Vibes Event Center on Friday, Jan. 20. Tickets are on sale now, and start at $25.
Although the so-called Bikini Bottom Rave is on a 22-city national tour, the stop by SpongeBob and Patrick in San Antonio will be their only Texas appearance.
@mia_andrew #bikinibottomrave #spongebob #fortlauderdale ♬ Stadium Rave - Spongebob Squarepants
As seen in videos of the rave from stops in other cities, attendees dress up as their favorite characters from hit Nickelodean show. Gary the Snail even made an appearance.
"Its dumb just come have fun," an advertisement for the party says.
$25 and up, 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20, Vibes Event Center, 1211 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, do210.com/events
