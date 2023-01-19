Spurs CEO tries to quell relocation fears, reaffirms team's commitment to San Antonio

'We have been part of the San Antonio community for 50 years and expect to be celebrating another 50 years 50 years from now,' CEO R.C Buford said.

By on Thu, Jan 19, 2023 at 1:57 pm

click to enlarge Relocation rumors began to swirl this year after the Spurs announced that a handful of games would be played outside of Bexar County this season. - San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs
Relocation rumors began to swirl this year after the Spurs announced that a handful of games would be played outside of Bexar County this season.
Despite ongoing fears that the Spurs might relocate north to Austin, franchise CEO R.C Buford reaffirmed the team's commitment to San Antonio during a press conference on Wednesday, the Express-News reports.

"We have never had any need for belief in our community," Buford said, according to the daily. "We have been part of the San Antonio community for 50 years and expect to be celebrating another 50 years 50 years from now. [For] the Holt family, this is home."

Rumors have swirled for some time now that the Spurs — now celebrating 50 years in the Alamo City — might be eyeing a relocation to the deep-pocketed tech mecca of Austin.

Fears intensified after Austin billionaire Michael Dell bought in as part owner and the Spurs struck a multi-year agreement with Austin-based Self Financial as a jersey sponsor. The Silver and Black's announcement that they would play a handful of games outside of Bexar County, including a game in Mexico City and two games at Austin's brand-new Moody Center in April, only made matters worse.

Even so, Buford reaffirmed the Spurs' commitment to staying in San Antonio during Wednesday's presser, citing the team's new naming rights agreement with San Antonio-based Victory Capital as proof of its commitment, the daily reports.

