Spurs launch retro-style clothing line in collaboration with San Antonio-based Bexar Goods Co.

Among the new items is a Spurs leather wallet emblazoned with turquoise, fuschsia and orange accents.

By on Tue, Mar 14, 2023 at 4:43 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The retro and fiesta inspired items will go on sale at the AT&T Center on Friday, and at Bexar Goods brick and mortar location on Saturday. - Instagram / @spurs
Instagram / @spurs
The retro and fiesta inspired items will go on sale at the AT&T Center on Friday, and at Bexar Goods brick and mortar location on Saturday.
The San Antonio Spurs are again teaming up with a locally owned clothing for new apparel honoring the team's 50th anniversary.

The collection, made by the San Antonio-based Bexar Goods Co., will include 1996 NBA All-Star weekend T-shirts and classic Spurs-styled gear and hats, according to team officials.

In a nod to the Spurs' popular Fiesta City Edition uniforms, the collaboration will also feature Bexar Goods leather wallets emblazoned with the outfits' iconic turquoise, fuschsia and orange accents.

"Bexar Goods are stoked to collaborate with the Spurs for a fourth time in celebration of their 50th anniversary," said Falcon Craft, co-founder of the clothing brand. "We always look forward to this project, and hopefully, fans of both brands do."

The new line of 50th-anniversary gear will go on sale this Friday as the Spurs take on the No. 3 seeded Memphis Grizzlies at the AT&T Center. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

Those unable to make it to the game can still purchase the new gear at Bexar Goods' brick-and-mortar location — which operates out of a vintage Airstream trailer at 199 Appler St. — starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The gear will also be available for purchase on Bexar Goods' website.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

For decades, Philip Krumm served as the living embodiment of San Antonio's avant garde

By Bill Baird

Krumm is one of San Antonio’s living links to the giants of the 20th-century avant garde.

Immersive art exhibition in downtown San Antonio celebrates Disney's animated movies

By Caroline Wolff

The exhibition showcases nearly 80 years of Disney's animated films.

Bud Light St. Patrick's Festival and River Parade will turn San Antonio green this weekend

By Dalia Gulca

The river will be dyed green on both Friday and Saturday.

Actor and comedian DeRay Davis brings stand-up tour to LOL Comedy Club this weekend

By Michael Karlis

Gritty-yet-hilarious observations — along with humorous takes on the United States' pervasive racial issues — fill Davis' hit 2017 Netflix Special How to Act Black.

Also in Arts

Actor and comedian DeRay Davis brings stand-up tour to LOL Comedy Club this weekend

By Michael Karlis

Gritty-yet-hilarious observations — along with humorous takes on the United States' pervasive racial issues — fill Davis' hit 2017 Netflix Special How to Act Black.

Cirque du Soleil will come to San Antonio this fall with U.S. tour of BAZZAR

By Christianna Davies

Cirque du Soleil's BAZAAR promises a show that is full of vitality.

Immersive art exhibition in downtown San Antonio celebrates Disney's animated movies

By Caroline Wolff

The exhibition showcases nearly 80 years of Disney's animated films.

Bud Light St. Patrick's Festival and River Parade will turn San Antonio green this weekend

By Dalia Gulca

The river will be dyed green on both Friday and Saturday.
More

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us