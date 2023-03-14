Spurs launch retro-style clothing line in collaboration with San Antonio-based Bexar Goods Co.

click to enlarge
The retro and fiesta inspired items will go on sale at the AT&T Center on Friday, and at Bexar Goods brick and mortar location on Saturday.
The San Antonio Spurs are again teaming up with a locally owned clothing for new apparel honoring the team's 50th anniversary.
The collection, made by the San Antonio-based Bexar Goods Co., will include 1996 NBA All-Star weekend T-shirts and classic Spurs-styled gear and hats, according to team officials.
In a nod to the Spurs' popular Fiesta City Edition uniforms, the collaboration will also feature Bexar Goods leather wallets emblazoned with the outfits' iconic turquoise, fuschsia and orange accents.
"Bexar Goods are stoked to collaborate with the Spurs for a fourth time in celebration of their 50th anniversary," said Falcon Craft, co-founder of the clothing brand. "We always look forward to this project, and hopefully, fans of both brands do."
The new line of 50th-anniversary gear will go on sale this Friday as the Spurs take on the No. 3 seeded Memphis Grizzlies at the AT&T Center. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
Those unable to make it to the game can still purchase the new gear at Bexar Goods' brick-and-mortar location — which operates out of a vintage Airstream trailer at 199 Appler St. — starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
The gear will also be available for purchase on Bexar Goods' website
.
