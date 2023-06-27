Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Spurs nearly sell-out preseason games as Wembymania grips San Antonio

Interest in Spurs tickets skyrocketed 297% the day after San Antonio drafted Victor Wembanyama last week.

By on Tue, Jun 27, 2023 at 12:48 pm

click to enlarge Nose bleeds for the three preseason home games are selling for between $65-$85, according to Ticketmaster. - Victor Velter
Victor Velter
Nose bleeds for the three preseason home games are selling for between $65-$85, according to Ticketmaster.
Only a few tickets are still available for the Spurs' three preseason games as Wembymania continues to ripple through San Antonio, according to Ticketmaster.

Tickets for the Spurs' preseason home games went on sale on Tuesday at 10 a.m. And although they have only been on sale for less than three hours, only a handful of tickets remain.

The best-selling game so far appears to be the preseason opener on Friday, Oct. 13, against the 2023 Eastern Conference Champion Miami Heat. Nosebleeds for that game are going for anywhere between $65-$85.

Prices didn't improve much for the other two preseason games on Monday, Oct. 16, and Wednesday, Oct. 17. The Silver and Black will take on their much-despised rival, the Houston Rockets, in both games.

The near sell-out crowds for these three games is surprising, considering that last year tickets in the upper levels could be purchased for as low as $19. Even more shocking is that sell-out crowds for NBA preseason games are pretty rare, as teams often don't play their star players to avoid unnecessary injuries ahead of the regular season.

Even so, San Antonians look ready to fall back in love with the Spurs and their new star player Victor Wembanyama, a generational talent that has so far received a warm welcome in the Alamo City from the moment his plane landed at the airport.

Interest in Spurs tickets skyrocketed 297% the day the Spurs selected Wembanyama as the No. 1 overall draft pick, according to Vivid Seat. The NBA has not yet announced when regular season tickets will go on sale.

