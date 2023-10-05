BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Spurs' Wembanyama no longer Rookie of the Year favorite, betting site says

Wemby was the favorite back in June, however that changed after his underwhelming summer league performance.

By on Thu, Oct 5, 2023 at 1:29 pm

click to enlarge No.1 NBA draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks to reporters at the team's media day. - Meradith Garcia
Meradith Garcia
No.1 NBA draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks to reporters at the team's media day.
While San Antonio can't seem to get enough of Spurs newcomer Victor Wembanyama, the French phenom has already lost some of his luster for a top sports-betting site.

Betting mecca DraftKings no longer considers Wembanyama, the NBA's No. 1 draft pick, the favorite to win Rookie of the Year, according to a New York Post report.

After being drafted by San Antonio in June, Wemby was a -225 favorite to take the prestigious award, the newspaper reports, citing DraftKings data. However, the odds of Wemby winning now sit at +100.

Meanwhile, the odds of the Portland Trailblazers' No.3 draft pick, Scoot Henderson, winning was at +250 on DraftKings at press time. That puts him in a statistical tie with Wemby.

The odds of the Oklahoma City Thunder's Chet Holmgren seizing the award sits at +300, according to the betting site, with every other rookie having odds of +1500 or more.

Word of Wemby's change in fortune comes after a mixed performance in the NBA's summer league. He shot 2-13 with three turnovers in the Silver and Black's 76-68 win over the Charlotte Hornets on July 7. However, the 7-footer bounced back against the Trailblazers two days later, scoring 27 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

That was the last time Wemby played an NBA game.

Here's another wrinkle: point guard Damian Lillard's trade to the Milwaukee Bucks this week means the Trailblazers' Henderson might get more playing time, potentially boosting his stats for the season.

During the Spurs' media day on Monday, Coach Gregg Popovich was light on details about how much court time Wemby might see. When asked about potential starting lineups, the coach told reporters "if Manu can come off the bench, anyone can."

Even so, Wembanyama said during the event that he's been working harder than ever before and has gained 10 to 15 pounds.

Wemby will make his NBA regular season debut in a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 25 at the Frost Bank Center.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

