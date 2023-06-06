Stage adaptation of Footloose debuts at the Public Theater of San Antonio June 9

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / The Public Theater of San Antonio The Public's production stars Russell J. Scott as Ren.

The Public Theater of San Antonio will kick off its summer lineup with the heartfelt and high-energy musical, featuring classic songs such as "Holding Out For A Hero" and the infectious title track.The play is an adaptation of the oh-so-'80s film hit that featured Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer and Sarah Jessica Parker in star-making roles.follows Chicago native Ren McCormack (Russell J. Scott) who finds himself in the throes of culture shock after moving to the rural Midwestern town of Bomont. Bearing the weight of supporting his single mother after his father abandoned the family, Ren uses dance to heal from his trauma.However, he soon discovers that the domineering religious congregation of Bomont — spearheaded by the self-righteous Reverend Shaw Moore (E.L. Jones) — has banned both rock music and dancing.Ren immediately launches a crusade against Moore's stringent rules, drawing in the support of a handful of classmates, including Ariel (Jaeden Riley Juarez), the cleric's rebellious daughter. Vastly outnumbered and violently harassed, Ren and his friends stop at nothing to win back their rights to self-expression.Directed by Laura Michelle Wolfe Hoadley and Claudia de Vasco, with music direction by Jaime Ramirez and choreography by Tanesha Payne, the Public's production brings all of's passion and momentum from screen to stage.A complete schedule of special performances — including community engagement nights, ASL-interpreted performances and relaxed presentations — is available on the theater's website.