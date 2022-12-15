Stage version of popular TV series Bluey headed to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Majestic Theatre The stage version of Bluey features giant puppets.

is rolling into the Majestic Theatre with a theatrical adaptation of the beloved children's TV series, featuring giant puppets and Australian accents to boot.Joe Brumm, the creator of Emmy-winning program, penned the story for the stage production, so fans can expect the same adorably written characters and musical interludes. The big difference is that the fun is expanded into a 45-minute performance instead of a seven-minute episode.Dogs Bluey and Bingo, along with their parents, continue to charm audiences with inventive game ideas and meditations on family dynamics and parenting.