Stage version of popular TV series Bluey headed to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre

Dogs Bluey and Bingo, along with their parents, continue to charm audiences with inventive game ideas and meditations on family dynamics and parenting.

By on Thu, Dec 15, 2022 at 8:30 am

click to enlarge The stage version of Bluey features giant puppets. - Courtesy Photo / Majestic Theatre
Courtesy Photo / Majestic Theatre
The stage version of Bluey features giant puppets.
Bluey's Big Play is rolling into the Majestic Theatre with a theatrical adaptation of the beloved children's TV series Bluey, featuring giant puppets and Australian accents to boot.

Joe Brumm, the creator of Emmy-winning program, penned the story for the stage production, so fans can expect the same adorably written characters and musical interludes. The big difference is that the fun is expanded into a 45-minute performance instead of a seven-minute episode.

$30.50-$149.50, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

