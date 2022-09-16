Stand-up comic Marc Maron adds second San Antonio show after his first one sells out

His first Nov. 4 performance sold out, now tickets are on sale for a late show that same night.

By on Fri, Sep 16, 2022 at 3:27 pm

click to enlarge Marc Maron's podcast averages 6 million downloads monthly. - Wikimedia Commons / TheNecessaryEvil
Wikimedia Commons / TheNecessaryEvil
Marc Maron's podcast averages 6 million downloads monthly.
Comedian, podcaster and actor Marc Maron has added a second San Antonio performance as part of his This May Be the Last Time '22 stand-up tour.

Maron was originally scheduled to do a single show Friday, Nov. 4 in the Tobin Center's Carlos Alvarez Theater, with tickets limited to 250 seats. That's since sold out.

The funnyman has now added a late performance the same night, according to a Friday announcement from the Tobin Center, and tickets are already on sale.

Maron's neurotic, often dark, comedy has been featured in four stand-up specials, including Netflix's Marc Maron: End Times Fun, which was nominated for a 2021 Critics’ Choice Award. His WTF with Marc Maron podcast averages 6 million downloads monthly.

$49.50-$65, 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4, Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame

Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame
Amp up your yoga practice with an outdoor class Yoga is often recommended as a self care practice, and it's not hard to find a studio for classes in San Antonio. To take things to the next level, you can ditch the fitness studio for an outdoor class, and get a dose of fresh air while you stretch. Mobile Om offers yoga classes in unconventional outdoor spaces in the Alamo City, including Hays Street Bridge, Confluence Park and the Mission Marquee Plaza.

20 ways to practice self care and relieve stress in San Antonio
All the fantastic cosplay we saw at San Antonio anime convention San Japan 2022

All the fantastic cosplay we saw at San Antonio anime convention San Japan 2022
Everything we saw at Oxen Free Collective's Fotoseptiembre pop-up event in San Antonio

