Stand-up comic Marc Maron adds second San Antonio show after his first one sells out

click to enlarge
Wikimedia Commons / TheNecessaryEvil
Marc Maron's podcast averages 6 million downloads monthly.
Comedian, podcaster and actor Marc Maron has added a second San Antonio performance as part of his This May Be the Last Time '22 stand-up tour.
Maron was originally scheduled to do a single show
Friday, Nov. 4 in the Tobin Center's Carlos Alvarez Theater, with tickets limited to 250 seats. That's since sold out.
The funnyman has now added a late performance the same night, according to a Friday announcement from the Tobin Center, and tickets are already on sale.
Maron's neurotic, often dark, comedy has been featured in four stand-up specials, including Netflix's Marc Maron: End Times Fun
, which was nominated for a 2021 Critics’ Choice Award. His WTF with Marc Maron
podcast averages 6 million downloads monthly.
$49.50-$65, 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4, Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.