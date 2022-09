Stand-up comic Marc Maron adds second San Antonio show after his first one sells out

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons / TheNecessaryEvil Marc Maron's podcast averages 6 million downloads monthly.

Comedian, podcaster and actor Marc Maron has added a second San Antonio performance as part of his This May Be the Last Time '22 stand-up tour.Maron was originally scheduled to do a single show Friday, Nov. 4 in the Tobin Center's Carlos Alvarez Theater, with tickets limited to 250 seats. That's since sold out.The funnyman has now added a late performance the same night, according to a Friday announcement from the Tobin Center, and tickets are already on sale.Maron's neurotic, often dark, comedy has been featured in four stand-up specials, including Netflix's, which was nominated for a 2021 Critics’ Choice Award. Hispodcast averages 6 million downloads monthly.