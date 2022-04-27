Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Stand-up Ryan Davis posts up at San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club from Thursday-Sunday

Davis' wide-ranging approach to comedy has allowed him to open for a variety of performers, including Jay Pharoah and Tom Green.

By on Wed, Apr 27, 2022 at 4:00 am

Ryan Davis has appeared on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Insecure and All Def Comedy. - COURTESY OF LOL COMEDY CLUB
Courtesy of LOL Comedy Club
Ryan Davis has appeared on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Insecure and All Def Comedy.
Plenty of stand-ups have grabbed minor TV roles, but very few can boast of having appeared on comedy legend Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm. Ryan Davis can, as he popped up on season 10.

He's also appeared on HBO's Insecure and All Def Comedy, for those keeping tally of such things.

Some of those appearances likely come down to his wide-ranging approach to comedy, something that's also allowed him to open for a variety of performers, including former SNL cast member Jay Pharoah and notable oddball Tom Green.

Davis, who recently relocated from LA back to his hometown of Charlotte, NC, recently said, "I haven't even been back a week and I'm 100000000000% sure that I made the right decision. Feels good to be home."

Who could argue?

$70-$200, 8 p.m. Thursday, April 28, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, April 29, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 1, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 Northwest Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

Mission Reach sariverauthority.org Mission Reach is a popular destination for kayakers, pedestrians and bikers alike. Because a lot of the trail is located a fair distance from the road, it’s a good place for people who aren’t experienced with riding near or on the street, and it's plenty walkable, too. The route is more scenic than challenging anyway, so if you’re into rough and tough terrain and heart-pumping inclines on an isolated path in nature, Mission Reach probably isn’t for you. If you’re into paved paths and mostly gentle slopes with a beautiful view of the historic missions, you’ll love the Mission Reach. Photo via Instagram / timd_satx

24 San Antonio-area parks and greenways perfect for hiking and biking
Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star

Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star
All the festive folks we saw at San Antonio's 2022 Battle of Flowers Parade

All the festive folks we saw at San Antonio's 2022 Battle of Flowers Parade
Jared Padalecki, Madison High School Jared Padalecki's breakout role may have been playing Dean Forester on Gilmore Girls, but he'll likely always be remembered for his 15-season run as Sam Winchester on Supernatural. Now, Padalecki stars as the famed Texas Ranger formerly played by Chuck Norris in the TV series reboot Walker. The actor was born in the Alamo City in 1982 and graduated from Madison HS and now calls Austin home. Photo via The CW / Walker

These 28 celebrities went to high school in San Antonio

Arts Slideshows

Mission Reach sariverauthority.org Mission Reach is a popular destination for kayakers, pedestrians and bikers alike. Because a lot of the trail is located a fair distance from the road, it’s a good place for people who aren’t experienced with riding near or on the street, and it's plenty walkable, too. The route is more scenic than challenging anyway, so if you’re into rough and tough terrain and heart-pumping inclines on an isolated path in nature, Mission Reach probably isn’t for you. If you’re into paved paths and mostly gentle slopes with a beautiful view of the historic missions, you’ll love the Mission Reach. Photo via Instagram / timd_satx

24 San Antonio-area parks and greenways perfect for hiking and biking
Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star

Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star
All the festive folks we saw at San Antonio's 2022 Battle of Flowers Parade

All the festive folks we saw at San Antonio's 2022 Battle of Flowers Parade
Jared Padalecki, Madison High School Jared Padalecki's breakout role may have been playing Dean Forester on Gilmore Girls, but he'll likely always be remembered for his 15-season run as Sam Winchester on Supernatural. Now, Padalecki stars as the famed Texas Ranger formerly played by Chuck Norris in the TV series reboot Walker. The actor was born in the Alamo City in 1982 and graduated from Madison HS and now calls Austin home. Photo via The CW / Walker

These 28 celebrities went to high school in San Antonio

Arts Slideshows

Mission Reach sariverauthority.org Mission Reach is a popular destination for kayakers, pedestrians and bikers alike. Because a lot of the trail is located a fair distance from the road, it’s a good place for people who aren’t experienced with riding near or on the street, and it's plenty walkable, too. The route is more scenic than challenging anyway, so if you’re into rough and tough terrain and heart-pumping inclines on an isolated path in nature, Mission Reach probably isn’t for you. If you’re into paved paths and mostly gentle slopes with a beautiful view of the historic missions, you’ll love the Mission Reach. Photo via Instagram / timd_satx

24 San Antonio-area parks and greenways perfect for hiking and biking
Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star

Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star
All the festive folks we saw at San Antonio's 2022 Battle of Flowers Parade

All the festive folks we saw at San Antonio's 2022 Battle of Flowers Parade
Jared Padalecki, Madison High School Jared Padalecki's breakout role may have been playing Dean Forester on Gilmore Girls, but he'll likely always be remembered for his 15-season run as Sam Winchester on Supernatural. Now, Padalecki stars as the famed Texas Ranger formerly played by Chuck Norris in the TV series reboot Walker. The actor was born in the Alamo City in 1982 and graduated from Madison HS and now calls Austin home. Photo via The CW / Walker

These 28 celebrities went to high school in San Antonio

Trending

Beyond T-shirts: Art, music and skateboard culture collide at San Antonio's Cat Palace

By Bryan Rindfuss

From left: Jesse and Dawn Garza are the dynamic duo behind the Cat Palace; a before-and-after photo of a vintage skateboard deck restoration.

Inaugural Ghoulish Book Festival brings horror authors to San Antonio this weekend

By Sanford Nowlin

Two-time Brame Stoker Award-nominee Cynthia "Cina" Pelayo is one of the event's guests of honor.

Drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté will werk it at Bonham Exchange on Thursday

By Mike McMahan

Drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté will werk it at Bonham Exchange on Thursday

Faculty member leaving Southwest School of Art posts pic of shirt with school's logo in place of cat's ass

By Kiko Martinez

Faculty member leaving Southwest School of Art posts pic of shirt with school's logo in place of cat's ass

Also in Arts

Beyond T-shirts: Art, music and skateboard culture collide at San Antonio's Cat Palace

By Bryan Rindfuss

From left: Jesse and Dawn Garza are the dynamic duo behind the Cat Palace; a before-and-after photo of a vintage skateboard deck restoration.

24 San Antonio-area parks and greenways perfect for hiking and biking

By San Antonio Current Staff

27 essential San Antonio brunch spots worth getting out of bed for

Faculty member leaving Southwest School of Art posts pic of shirt with school's logo in place of cat's ass

By Kiko Martinez

Faculty member leaving Southwest School of Art posts pic of shirt with school's logo in place of cat's ass

San Antonio Symphony cuts ties with Music Director Emeritus Sebastian Lang-Lessing

By Kelly Nelson

Sebastian Lang-Lessing is slated to conduct two concerts performed by MOSAS at First Baptist Church in May.
More

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us