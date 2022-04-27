Stand-up Ryan Davis posts up at San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club from Thursday-Sunday

Courtesy of LOL Comedy Club
Ryan Davis has appeared on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Insecure and All Def Comedy.
Plenty of stand-ups have grabbed minor TV roles, but very few can boast of having appeared on comedy legend Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm
. Ryan Davis can, as he popped up on season 10.
He's also appeared on HBO's Insecure
and All Def Comedy
, for those keeping tally of such things.
Some of those appearances likely come down to his wide-ranging approach to comedy, something that's also allowed him to open for a variety of performers, including former SNL
cast member Jay Pharoah and notable oddball Tom Green.
Davis, who recently relocated from LA back to his hometown of Charlotte, NC, recently said, "I haven't even been back a week and I'm 100000000000% sure that I made the right decision. Feels good to be home."
Who could argue?
$70-$200, 8 p.m. Thursday, April 28, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, April 29, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 1, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 Northwest Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.