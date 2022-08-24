Storytelling show Fantastic Damage brings the laughs to Blind Tiger Comedy Club on Friday

The show will feature comedians Raul Sanchez, Tanveer Arora, Nick Palermo, Ben Horn, JymmyLu and Scott Ramos.

By on Wed, Aug 24, 2022 at 12:11 pm

click to enlarge Fantastic Damage takes place on every fourth Friday of the month. - Chase Otero
Chase Otero
Fantastic Damage takes place on every fourth Friday of the month.
If you like to laugh but aren't necessarily into stand-up comedy, the Blind Tiger Comedy Club is offering a new type of show where performers take to the stage to tell embarrassing, strange and even horrible stories from their pasts — but in their own humorous ways.

Produced and hosted by Patrick Christopher, Fantastic Damage has been taking place every fourth Friday of the month since April 2022. Christopher named the show after the debut solo album of rapper, songwriter and producer El-P.

"When I was asked to produce a new comedy show, I knew for sure that I wanted to do a storytelling show," Christopher told the Current. "We've had some great comics share their funny stories, and we plan to keep it coming. ... [Fantastic Damage] is about bad times from the past that may have cause some major pain that when we look back now and share those stories with others, we can all laugh."

The next show will feature comedians Raul Sanchez, Tanveer Arora, Nick Palermo, Ben Horn, JymmyLu and Scott Ramos. Venmo @BarbacoaCore to reserve seats.

$10, 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Blind Tiger Comedy Club (Inside the Magic Time Machine), 902 NE Loop 410, blindtigercomedyclub.com.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Kiko Martinez

More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

All the fun we saw at San Antonio's Summer of Santa Carla reunited members of the Lost Boys cast

All the fun we saw at San Antonio's Summer of Santa Carla reunited members of the Lost Boys cast
The White Rabbit Look, most San Antonio music fans have no complaints with the Paper Tiger, a club that consistently brings tons of great touring acts to town. Even so, some who cut their teeth on the St. Mary's Strip still have fond memories of the White Rabbit, the venue that previously occupied the building. It's understandable that folks of a certain age, whether they played the older club or just caught shows there, would have some nostalgia tied up in the Rabbit. Photo via Google Maps

20 things in San Antonio that are gone that we really miss
All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show &amp; Comic Con

All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show & Comic Con
The only winter weather you’ll see is in the snow globes at the Alamo gift shop. Photo via Instagram / ryanmohr1

22 rejected San Antonio tourism slogans

Arts Slideshows

All the fun we saw at San Antonio's Summer of Santa Carla reunited members of the Lost Boys cast

All the fun we saw at San Antonio's Summer of Santa Carla reunited members of the Lost Boys cast
The White Rabbit Look, most San Antonio music fans have no complaints with the Paper Tiger, a club that consistently brings tons of great touring acts to town. Even so, some who cut their teeth on the St. Mary's Strip still have fond memories of the White Rabbit, the venue that previously occupied the building. It's understandable that folks of a certain age, whether they played the older club or just caught shows there, would have some nostalgia tied up in the Rabbit. Photo via Google Maps

20 things in San Antonio that are gone that we really miss
All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show &amp; Comic Con

All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show & Comic Con
The only winter weather you’ll see is in the snow globes at the Alamo gift shop. Photo via Instagram / ryanmohr1

22 rejected San Antonio tourism slogans

Arts Slideshows

All the fun we saw at San Antonio's Summer of Santa Carla reunited members of the Lost Boys cast

All the fun we saw at San Antonio's Summer of Santa Carla reunited members of the Lost Boys cast
The White Rabbit Look, most San Antonio music fans have no complaints with the Paper Tiger, a club that consistently brings tons of great touring acts to town. Even so, some who cut their teeth on the St. Mary's Strip still have fond memories of the White Rabbit, the venue that previously occupied the building. It's understandable that folks of a certain age, whether they played the older club or just caught shows there, would have some nostalgia tied up in the Rabbit. Photo via Google Maps

20 things in San Antonio that are gone that we really miss
All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show &amp; Comic Con

All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show & Comic Con
The only winter weather you’ll see is in the snow globes at the Alamo gift shop. Photo via Instagram / ryanmohr1

22 rejected San Antonio tourism slogans

Trending

Musicians of city's dissolved symphony reform as San Antonio Philharmonic, launch new season

By Sanford Nowlin

Musicians of city's dissolved symphony reform as San Antonio Philharmonic, launch new season

San Antonio's 13th Floor Haunted House kicks off spooky season with discounted pre-sale tickets

By Nina Rangel

Spooktacular San Antonio attraction 13th Floor Haunted House will return for a thirteenth season.

HGTV home renovation show looking to cast San Antonio residents

By Michael Karlis

The first season of HGTV's Why The Heck Did I Buy This House mostly featured homes within the 410 Loop built in the 1960s and 70s.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live crashes into San Antonio's AT&T Center this weekend

By Kiko Martinez

Attendees can see some of their favorite monster trucks up close at the Hot Wheels Crash Zone pre-show.

Also in Arts

Musicians of city's dissolved symphony reform as San Antonio Philharmonic, launch new season

By Sanford Nowlin

Musicians of city's dissolved symphony reform as San Antonio Philharmonic, launch new season

San Antonio improv comedy troupe sets up residency at new Black Potion gaming tavern

By Nina Rangel

Black Potion opened last month on Fredericksburg Road.

HGTV home renovation show looking to cast San Antonio residents

By Michael Karlis

The first season of HGTV's Why The Heck Did I Buy This House mostly featured homes within the 410 Loop built in the 1960s and 70s.

U.S. Postal Service debuts new stamps featuring mariachi musicians

By Nina Rangel

The U.S. Postal Service debuted the stamps at a ceremony in Albuquerque.
More

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us