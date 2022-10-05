Street art festival Artpace Chalk It Up returns to downtown San Antonio this Saturday

click to enlarge Francisco Cortes During the event, featured artists also will compete with teams in Artpace's Chalk It Up TeamWorks mural competition.

Houston Street will transform into a conduit of color as chalk artists come together to decorate the pavement with large-scale murals themed after the San Antonio River.During 2020 and 2021, pandemic precautions dispersed Artpace's annual street art festival to library locations throughout the city. This year marks its downtown return.At Chalk It Up, attendees can grab chalk from awaiting buckets to create ephemeral sidewalk masterpieces. The family-friendly event allows people of all ages to explore their creative side and connect with working artists from the community.A slate of featured artists also will compete with teams in Artpace's Chalk It Up TeamWorks mural competition.