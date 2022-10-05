Street art festival Artpace Chalk It Up returns to downtown San Antonio this Saturday

The family-friendly event allows people of all ages to explore their creative side and connect with working artists from the community.

By on Wed, Oct 5, 2022 at 10:46 am

click to enlarge During the event, featured artists also will compete with teams in Artpace's Chalk It Up TeamWorks mural competition. - Francisco Cortes
Francisco Cortes
During the event, featured artists also will compete with teams in Artpace's Chalk It Up TeamWorks mural competition.
Houston Street will transform into a conduit of color as chalk artists come together to decorate the pavement with large-scale murals themed after the San Antonio River.

During 2020 and 2021, pandemic precautions dispersed Artpace's annual street art festival to library locations throughout the city. This year marks its downtown return.

At Chalk It Up, attendees can grab chalk from awaiting buckets to create ephemeral sidewalk masterpieces. The family-friendly event allows people of all ages to explore their creative side and connect with working artists from the community.

A slate of featured artists also will compete with teams in Artpace's Chalk It Up TeamWorks mural competition.

Free, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Houston Street between North Presa and North Flores steets, (210) 212-4900, artpace.org/chalk-it-up.

Terrell Castle, a.k.a. The Lambermont Now home to a fancy wedding venue, this historic building was built for the influential Edwin Holland Terrell and fashioned after European castles. The property remained a source of pride until Terrell’s suicide in 1910 after years of suffering with syphilis. Unfortunately, his initial attempt failed, and it took him 10 days to die. Other tragic tales associated with the mansion include a contractor who threw himself from a balcony during construction, and a man who killed his wife and her lover when he caught them in bed together during World War II. Fortunately, the 12,000 square foot building is expansive enough to accommodate plenty of guests, so couples shouldn’t be too worried about ghastly wedding crashers. Photo via Instagram / sunset.in.sa

San Antonio's spookiest haunted locations and urban legends
