T. Rex roars into the Witte Museum this month in new exhibition 'Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family'

click to enlarge © James Horan Photography for the Australian Museum With the help of rear projection, the cast skeleton of T.rex "Scotty" has a shadow that appears to roar.

T. Rex and his cousins are stomping through San Antonio.The new exhibition “Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family,” the most comprehensive ever on Tyrannosaurs, will debut at the Witte Museum on May 24. Bringing the latest discoveries on these popular dinos to life, the exhibit will also challenge widespread misconceptions about these harrowing creatures.The exhibition will feature a cast skeleton of “Scotty,” one of the largest and most complete T. rex skeletons on record. Along with rare fossil specimens, cast skeletons and models of feathered dinosaurs, "Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family" uses modern technology to create interactive games and an immersive AR exhibit where visitors can interact with life-sized dinosaurs.The internationally-touring exhibition was created by the Australian Museum and has been on view in Canada, Australia, Scotland and New Zealand. But only the Texas version has a CGI video of dinos wreaking havoc on present-day San Antonio — and a section spotlighting dinos that are exclusive to the state, including Bravoceratops and Alamosaurus.It’s also one of two dinosaur-themed exhibits currently on display at the Witte, so families are in for a dinosaur-packed experience at the museum this summer. Visitors can also enjoy "Antarctic Dinosaurs," which will be on view through Sep. 10."Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family" will be on view May 24-Sep. 4 in the Mays Family Center at the Witte.