Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

T. Rex roars into the Witte Museum this month in new exhibition 'Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family'

The exhibition features a cast skeleton of 'Scotty,' one of the largest and most complete T. rex skeletons on record.

By on Mon, May 15, 2023 at 2:36 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge With the help of rear projection, the cast skeleton of T.rex "Scotty" has a shadow that appears to roar. - © James Horan Photography for the Australian Museum
© James Horan Photography for the Australian Museum
With the help of rear projection, the cast skeleton of T.rex "Scotty" has a shadow that appears to roar.
T. Rex and his cousins are stomping through San Antonio.

The new exhibition  “Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family,” the most comprehensive ever on Tyrannosaurs, will debut at the Witte Museum on May 24. Bringing the latest discoveries on these popular dinos to life, the exhibit will also challenge widespread misconceptions about these harrowing creatures.

The exhibition will feature a cast skeleton of “Scotty,” one of the largest and most complete T. rex skeletons on record. Along with rare fossil specimens, cast skeletons and models of feathered dinosaurs, "Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family" uses modern technology to create interactive games and an immersive AR exhibit where visitors can interact with life-sized dinosaurs.

The internationally-touring exhibition was created by the Australian Museum and has been on view in Canada, Australia, Scotland and New Zealand. But only the Texas version has a CGI video of dinos wreaking havoc on present-day San Antonio — and a section spotlighting dinos that are exclusive to the state, including Bravoceratops and Alamosaurus.

It’s also one of two dinosaur-themed exhibits currently on display at the Witte,  so families are in for a dinosaur-packed experience at the museum this summer. Visitors can also enjoy "Antarctic Dinosaurs," which will be on view through Sep. 10.

"Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family" will be on view May 24-Sep. 4 in the Mays Family Center at the Witte.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Free convention Pop Madness returns to San Antonio's Central Library on Saturday, May 13

By Christianna Davies

This free event brings together a vast array of fandoms.

Dark Comedy: Ceramic artist Michael Guerra Foerster embraces the playful and the ephemeral

By Bryan Rindfuss

Michael Guerra Foerster's "Floops" are smiling creatures partly inspired by the cartoons of his youth

New York's MoMA acquires three works by San Antonio artist César A. Martínez

By Kelly Nelson

César A. Martínez, Serape: 26 Apr 1980, 1980, Acrylic and graphite on paper, 22 1/4 × 30" (56.5 × 76.2 cm). Museum Acquisition, The Edward John Noble Foundation

Fiesta San Antonio is back for 2023 — here are some highlights

By Christianna Davies

NIOSA festivities sprawl across 14 distinct areas, including Chinatown, Frontier Town, Mission Trails and the French Quarter.

Also in Arts

San Antonio Parks and Recreation to open 11 pools for pre-season operation this weekend

By Brandon Rodriguez

A total of 11 city pools will be open starting May 13. Admission is free.

New York's MoMA acquires three works by San Antonio artist César A. Martínez

By Kelly Nelson

César A. Martínez, Serape: 26 Apr 1980, 1980, Acrylic and graphite on paper, 22 1/4 × 30" (56.5 × 76.2 cm). Museum Acquisition, The Edward John Noble Foundation

Dark Comedy: Ceramic artist Michael Guerra Foerster embraces the playful and the ephemeral

By Bryan Rindfuss

Michael Guerra Foerster's "Floops" are smiling creatures partly inspired by the cartoons of his youth

Tiger Woods’ ‘experiential putting concept’ PopStroke to expand to San Antonio, other Texas cities

By Nina Rangel

PopStroke is planning new outposts in San Antonio, Dallas and College Station.
More

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us