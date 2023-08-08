LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Taylor Swift-themed dance party popping up in San Marcos this weekend

Organizers of the touring event say it's 'for Swifties by Swifties.'

By on Tue, Aug 8, 2023 at 10:46 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Swifties with ';bad blood' about Taylor Swift not coming to San Antonio can 'shake it off' this weekend. - Instagram / taylorswift
Instagram / taylorswift
Swifties with ';bad blood' about Taylor Swift not coming to San Antonio can 'shake it off' this weekend.
Some San Antonio Taylor Swift fans still may harbor "bad blood" over her decision not to include an Alamo City stop as part of her 2023 Eras tour.

However, it's a sound bet that plenty of Swiftes will be willing to "shake it off" and celebrate their idol at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party in San Marcos this weekend.

Doors for Taylor Fest — a gathering “for Swifties by Swifties,” according to its Facebook page — will open 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at The Marc in downtown San Marcos. Tickets to the 18-and-up event run $20 online. Those under 21 will be required to pay an additional $5 door charge.

The San Marcos party is part of a traveling event organized by Perfect Night Productions LLC. It also will make an appearance at Houston’s Rise Rooftop bar on Friday, Aug. 11.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Roberto Treviño wants to build a better-funded, higher-profile San Antonio Philharmonic

By Sanford Nowlin

Treviño served on the Philharmonic's board during its inaugural season and is now its executive director.

Tim Heidecker talks about mixing comedy and rock with his ‘Two Tims’ tour

By Mike McMahan

Heidecker came to prominence via the Adult Swim sketch comedy show Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!

San Antonio Philharmonic pulls in $100,000 donation

By Sanford Nowlin

The San Antonio Philharmonic performs at First Baptist Church.

Kristi Waters becomes first drag performer to vie for role of San Antonio River Walk Queen

By Sanford Nowlin

Kristi Waters performs at Paramour at the Phipps.

Also in Arts

Frost Bank to be new naming rights partner for San Antonio Spurs Arena

By Brandon Rodriguez

A rendering shows the new Frost Bank Center naming rights

San Antonio Zoo's annual Zoo Run returns Sept. 8-9

By Brandon Rodriguez

People run through the San Antonio Zoo during an annual race

Texas Hill Country's Hamilton Pool reopened for swimming

By Brandon Rodriguez

Water falls off the top section of rock into Hamilton Pool on a sunny day.

San Antonio's Frost Bank taking over AT&T Center naming rights, source says

By Brandon Rodriguez

A new corporate entity had claimed naming rights to the AT&T Center, according to a news report.
More

Digital Issue

July 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us