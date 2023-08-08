Taylor Swift-themed dance party popping up in San Marcos this weekend

click to enlarge
Instagram / taylorswift
Swifties with ';bad blood' about Taylor Swift not coming to San Antonio can 'shake it off' this weekend.
Some San Antonio Taylor Swift fans still may harbor "bad blood" over her decision not to include an Alamo City stop
as part of her 2023 Eras tour.
However, it's a sound bet that plenty of Swiftes will be willing to "shake it off" and celebrate their idol at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party in San Marcos this weekend.
Doors for Taylor Fest — a gathering “for Swifties by Swifties,” according to its Facebook page
— will open 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at The Marc in downtown San Marcos. Tickets to the 18-and-up event run $20 online
. Those under 21 will be required to pay an additional $5 door charge.
The San Marcos party is part of a traveling event organized by Perfect Night Productions LLC. It also will make an appearance at Houston’s Rise Rooftop bar on Friday, Aug. 11
.
