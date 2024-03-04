FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair relocates to San Antonio's Hemisfair

The festival had previously been held at the city's Historic Market Square.

By on Mon, Mar 4, 2024 at 10:21 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Fans enjoy music at San Antonio's Muertos Fest, another event held annually at Hemisfair. - Courtesy Photo / Hemisfair
Courtesy Photo / Hemisfair
Fans enjoy music at San Antonio's Muertos Fest, another event held annually at Hemisfair.
The Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair this year will be held at San Antonio's Hemisfair, marking the first time the festival won't be held at Historic Market Square, organizers said in a press release.

Although the Texas Talent Musicians Association (TTMA) didn't offer specifics for the relocation, the organization said that holding the three-day festival at Hemisfair will provide an "unprecedented experience for attendees."

"This momentous occasion underscores the significance of Hemisfair as a central gathering place for Tejano music enthusiasts and highlights San Antonio's rich cultural heritage," TTMA said in the press release.

Despite the move, folks can expect all the usual festivities at this year's Fan Fair, including Fiesta foods, alcoholic beverages and performances from Tejano music stars, including Jennifer Pena, Stafani Montiel, Destiny Navaira, Asalto, Lucky Joe, Monica Saldivar, Conjunto Cats, Sunny Sauceda y Todo Eso and Gary Hobbs, amongst others.

The family-friendly event, free and open to the public, will take place from noon to 11:30 p.m. daily from Thursday, March 14 to Sunday, March 17.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Comedian Tom Segura heads to San Antonio's Frost Bank Center on Friday, March 8

By Sanford Nowlin

Segura's stylistic approach harkens back to an older style of comedy.

Fest of Tails brings a day of kite-flying and dog-themed fun to San Antonio's McAllister Park

By Kelly Nelson

The annual event features a pet parade and costume contest.

Broadway, film and TV star Alan Cumming is taking aging in stride in his new tour

By Sanford Nowlin

Broadway, film and TV star Alan Cumming is taking aging in stride in his new tour

San Antonio Public Library's free pop culture convention returns March 9

By Dean Zach

The extravaganza usually boasts an embarrassing wealth of guest authors, artists, filmmakers, craft and gaming opportunities.

Four UIW basketball players suspended after Monday night brawl in San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

The fight broke out after Texas A&M-Commerce's Prince Davies appeared to exchange words with UIW's Alex Anderson.

'I'm Still Here:' Joe Harjo's latest exhibition addresses thorny issues around Native American identity

By Anjali Gupta

'I'm Still Here:' Joe Harjo's latest exhibition addresses thorny issues around Native American identity

Despite lousy record, San Antonio Spurs' viewership up 54% over last season

By Michael Karlis

The Spurs are on track for their worst season sincem1996-97, when they lost 62 games.

Wild brawl involving San Antonio's UIW men's basketball team goes viral

By Michael Karlis

A UIW men's hoops player speeds past an opponent.
More

February 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us