Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair relocates to San Antonio's Hemisfair

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Hemisfair
Fans enjoy music at San Antonio's Muertos Fest, another event held annually at Hemisfair.
The Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair this year will be held at San Antonio's Hemisfair, marking the first time the festival won't be held at Historic Market Square, organizers said in a press release.
Although the Texas Talent Musicians Association (TTMA) didn't offer specifics for the relocation, the organization said that holding the three-day festival at Hemisfair will provide an "unprecedented experience for attendees."
"This momentous occasion underscores the significance of Hemisfair as a central gathering place for Tejano music enthusiasts and highlights San Antonio's rich cultural heritage," TTMA said in the press release.
Despite the move, folks can expect all the usual festivities at this year's Fan Fair, including Fiesta foods, alcoholic beverages and performances from Tejano music stars, including Jennifer Pena, Stafani Montiel, Destiny Navaira, Asalto, Lucky Joe, Monica Saldivar, Conjunto Cats, Sunny Sauceda y Todo Eso and Gary Hobbs, amongst others.
The family-friendly event, free and open to the public, will take place from noon to 11:30 p.m. daily from Thursday, March 14 to Sunday, March 17.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed