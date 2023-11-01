Tennis legend Venus Williams to give lecture at San Antonio's Trinity University

Although the event is free and open to the public, attendees must reserve tickets in advance.

By on Wed, Nov 1, 2023 at 4:10 pm

The seven-time Grand Slam champion will discuss themes including determination and leadership.
Shutterstock / action sports
The seven-time Grand Slam champion will discuss themes including determination and leadership.
Tennis legend Venus Williams is coming to San Antonio's Trinity University this winter as a 2023-2024 distinguished lecturer, school officials said Wednesday.

In a conversation moderated by Trinity University President Vanessa B. Beasley, the seven-time Grand Slam champion will discuss themes including determination and leadership while delving into the intersection of sports, culture and personal growth.

"Venus Williams' story resonates with our university's spirit of intellectual curiosity, confidence and creativity," Beasley said in a statement. "Of course, we also honor her impact on the sport of tennis, itself integral to Trinity's history of enduring excellence. I am delighted we will host her on campus for what will be a memorable lecture."

Williams will speak at Trinity's Laurie Auditorium at 7: 30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Although the event is free and open to the public, all guests must reserve tickets by visiting or calling the Laurie Auditorium Box Office, which is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Tickets for students, faculty and staff will become available Nov. 6, while alumni will have to wait until Nov. 13 to reserve their seats. Reservations will be available to the general public Nov. 27, while supplies last.

October 18, 2023

