Texas premiere of American Mariachi debuts at the Public Theater of San Antonio Sept. 9

click to enlarge Mia Isabella Photography NYC American Mariachi was written by José Cruz González.

Making its Texas premiere, the music-filled stage playtells the story of a young woman named Lucha who creates an all-female mariachi band during the 1970s with her cousin.The main character's inspiration comes after a mariachi song triggers memories for her mother even though she suffers from Alzheimer's.Critics have describedas a "big-hearted, musical [that] tugs at the heartstrings" and a work that "reminds us how music and love can make just about anything possible."Written by José Cruz González, the play depicts the beauty of Latinas and the music they create."These women come together because of their love of music," González said in a 2016 interview with the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. "Music plays such an important role in this piece. Mariachi sounds [are] so fantastic when you fill a room with people, and you can hear them singing. [] audiences will come to experience something new."The production also marks the first time the work of a Latino writer will be presented at the Russell Hill Rogers Theater in the organization's 100-year history.