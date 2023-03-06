Texas Tech suspends basketball coach over alleged 'racially insensitive' comments

click to enlarge
Texas Tech has yet to say who will replace Red Raiders Head Coach Mark Adams ahead of the Big 12 Tournament later this week in Kansas City .
Texas Tech suspended its mens basketball head coach over the weekend over allegations he made "racially insensitive" comments, according to media reports.
During a coaching session with a student-athlete last week, Red Raiders head coach Mark Adams referenced Bible verses about enslaved people serving their masters, school officials told the the Texas Tribune
. The verses also mentioned workers, teachers and parents.
Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt was made aware of the incident on Friday and issued Adams a written reprimand, suspending the coach while the university conducts its own investigation, the AP reports
.
Adams defended his comments, saying in an interview with the sports news network Stadium
, that his remarks weren't racist. Instead, he maintained that he was trying to explain that everyone has bosses.
Even so, Adams is also being investigated for a separate incident in which he allegedly spit on a student-athlete earlier this season, according to the Tribune.
Adams was hired to coach Texas Tech's Division 1 basketball program in 2021 after his predecessor, Chris Beard, took the reins at the University of Texas at Austin's men's basketball team. Beard was fired by UT earlier this year after he was charged with domestic violence, the Tribune reports.
Texas Tech officials haven't yet said who will replace Adams as the Red Raiders prepare to play in the Big 12 tournament, which kicks off March 8 in Kansas City, according to the AP.
