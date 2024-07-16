Texas Testicle Festival in Fredericksburg inviting people to have a ball this summer

The Texas Testicle Festival will take place Aug. 31 at Bankersmith, Texas, which describes itself online as "an ice haus, dancehall and ghost town" located a short drive from downtown Fredericksburg. The gathering will run from noon until 4 p.m.
Tickets, available through Eventbrite, start at $10 for kids and $20 general admission for adults. A Big Testicle VIP Ticket, which goes for $90, "includes all you can eat while balls last."
In case liquid courage is needed before balling out, the Texas Testicle Festival also will sell a selection of adult beverages, including beer, spirits and wine. On the event's Facebook page, organizers insist that alcohol helps the battered and fried testicles go down "like butter."
Other food on offer at the fest will include hamburgers, pork sandwiches and ribeye steaks, guaranteeing that attendees don't have to leave hungry. That goes for those who find that, when it comes to trying the star of the show, they simply don't have testicular fortitude.
