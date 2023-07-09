Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

The Alamo to host free Sensory-Friendly evening of learning

While the event is free, capacity is limited and advanced registration is required.

By on Sun, Jul 9, 2023 at 8:40 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Alamo received Sensory Inclusive certification from KultureCity, a nonprofit organization, - Shutterstock / EndeavorMoorePhotography
Shutterstock / EndeavorMoorePhotography
The Alamo received Sensory Inclusive certification from KultureCity, a nonprofit organization,
The Alamo will host a free, sensory-friendly evening on July 18.

During 6-8 p.m. session, visitors will be able to explore the historic site and visit the Alamo Church, Long Barrack and Ralston Family Collections Center. The site also will offer sensory-friendly stations about archaeology, textiles, limestone and more.

The Alamo has made modifications for a comfortable experience for all, including light and sound reduction and quiet areas, according to officials with the historical site. It received Sensory Inclusive certification from KultureCity, a nonprofit that trains venues staff to create inclusive atmospheres.

While the event is free, capacity is limited and advanced registration is required on the Alamo's website.

The Alamo is located at 300 Alamo Plaza.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Las Vegas authorities won't file charges against Wembanyama security guard

By Michael Karlis

Victor Wembanyama is set to make his NBA debut on Friday in a Summer League matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.

Slapgate: Britney Spears denies grabbing Victor Webanyama from behind

By Michael Karlis

In an Instagram post, Spears called the incident "traumatic," adding that she is still waiting for an apology from Wemby, his security guard and the Spurs.

Slab Cinema showcases '80s classic The Karate Kid in free screening at Travis Park on July 11

By Colin Houston

Ralph Macchio plays Daniel LaRusso in The Karate Kid.

Victor Wembanyama's security reportedly slapped Britney Spears at Vegas restaurant

By Michael Karlis

Pop-icon Brittney Spears has filed a police report with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and the incident is under investigation, according to TMZ.

Also in Arts

Las Vegas authorities won't file charges against Wembanyama security guard

By Michael Karlis

Victor Wembanyama is set to make his NBA debut on Friday in a Summer League matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.

Slapgate: Britney Spears denies grabbing Victor Webanyama from behind

By Michael Karlis

In an Instagram post, Spears called the incident "traumatic," adding that she is still waiting for an apology from Wemby, his security guard and the Spurs.

San Antonio's Classic Theatre and Public Theater announce new partnership

By Colin Houston

The Classic Theatre will make its home the San Pedro Playhouse for the upcoming theater season.

Victor Wembanyama's security reportedly slapped Britney Spears at Vegas restaurant

By Michael Karlis

Pop-icon Brittney Spears has filed a police report with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and the incident is under investigation, according to TMZ.
More

Digital Issue

June 28, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us