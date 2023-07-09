The Alamo to host free Sensory-Friendly evening of learning

click to enlarge Shutterstock / EndeavorMoorePhotography The Alamo received Sensory Inclusive certification from KultureCity, a nonprofit organization,

The Alamo will host a free, sensory-friendly evening on July 18.



During 6-8 p.m. session, visitors will be able to explore the historic site and visit the Alamo Church, Long Barrack and Ralston Family Collections Center. The site also will offer sensory-friendly stations about archaeology, textiles, limestone and more.



The Alamo has made modifications for a comfortable experience for all, including light and sound reduction and quiet areas, according to officials with the historical site. It received Sensory Inclusive certification from KultureCity, a nonprofit that trains venues staff to create inclusive atmospheres.

capacity is limited and advanced registration is required on the Alamo's website.





300 Alamo Plaza.

While the event is free,The Alamo is located at