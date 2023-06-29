The Alamo to host historical learning activities over Independence Day weekend

click to enlarge Shutterstock / EndeavorMoorePhotography Starting on Saturday, July 1, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., visitors will be taken back in time to experience life in the 1700

For the long Fourth of July weekend, the Alamo is inviting families — and history buffs — to its grounds for hands-on lessons that fit the holiday theme.

flintlock

musket

, a muzzle-loading smoothbore rifle.

Starting this Saturday, visitors be able to experience life in the 1700s via hands-on learning activities in trades such as spinning, weaving, blacksmithing and cooking.On Sunday, the fun continues with more interactive activities along with live firing demonstrations from the monument's living historians. The demos will feature weaponry such as theFinally, on Tuesday, July 4, the Alamo will host 1830s-themed living history demonstrations. Those will include readings of the Declaration of Independence, hands-on crafts, more firing demonstrations and a musical performance by FM Studios Music School.The learning activities will run 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day, and there's no need to sign up ahead of time.