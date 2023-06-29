Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

The Alamo to host historical learning activities over Independence Day weekend

Learning events over the long weekend will include demonstrations of musket-firing, blacksmithing, weaving and more.

By on Thu, Jun 29, 2023 at 3:06 pm

Starting on Saturday, July 1, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., visitors will be taken back in time to experience life in the 1700s.
Shutterstock / EndeavorMoorePhotography
Starting on Saturday, July 1, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., visitors will be taken back in time to experience life in the 1700
For the long Fourth of July weekend, the Alamo is inviting families — and history buffs — to its grounds for hands-on lessons that fit the holiday theme. 

Starting this Saturday, visitors be able to experience life in the 1700s via hands-on learning activities in trades such as spinning, weaving, blacksmithing and cooking.

On Sunday, the fun continues with more interactive activities along with live firing demonstrations from the monument's living historians. The demos will feature weaponry such as the flintlock musket, a muzzle-loading smoothbore rifle.

Finally, on Tuesday, July 4, the Alamo will host 1830s-themed living history demonstrations. Those will include readings of the Declaration of Independence, hands-on crafts, more firing demonstrations and a musical performance by FM Studios Music School.

The learning activities will run 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day, and there's no need to sign up ahead of time.

