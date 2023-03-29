The Amazing Acro-Cats will show off feline feats at San Antonio's Josephine Theatre this weekend

They'll be riding skateboards, jumping through hoops, balancing on balls and performing even more daring acts.

By on Wed, Mar 29, 2023 at 10:57 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Amazing Acro-Cats show promotes the importance of bonding and training of cats through positive reinforcement. - Courtesy Photo / Amazing Acro-Cats
Courtesy Photo / Amazing Acro-Cats
The Amazing Acro-Cats show promotes the importance of bonding and training of cats through positive reinforcement.
Everyone knows dogs can do tricks. Apparently, cats can too. Having appeared in the Netflix series Cat People and on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CBS Sunday Morning and NOVA: Cat Tales, the Acro-Cats are strutting their way into San Antonio for a weekend of feline spectacles.

They'll be riding skateboards, jumping through hoops, balancing on balls and performing even more daring feats. For the finale, the agile critters will even play instruments as the all-feline band Tuna and the Rock Cats.

The Amazing Acro-Cats show promotes the importance of bonding and training of cats through positive reinforcement, and it also benefits rescue and adoption through its support of the nonprofit Rock Cats Rescue Inc.

Multiple tiers of tickets are available for the show, including perks such as better seats and meet-and-greets with the cats. A portion of each ticket sold benefits the San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition.

$25-$55, 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 1 p.m. Sunday, Josephine Theatre, 339 W. Josephine St., (210) 734-4646, rockcatsrescue.org.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio FC sells out past six matches at Toyota Field — its longest sellout streak to date

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio FC celebrates winning the 2022 USL Championship in November.

New NBA Hall of Fame class will include San Antonio Spurs' Popovich, Parker, Hammon

By Sanford Nowlin

Coach Gregg Popovich is among the 2023 finalists voted into the Hall of Fame.

New American Indian cultural center to open in San Antonio this Friday

By Michael Karlis

A new, 12,000-square-foot educational and cultural center will offer education on Native American culture.

San Antonio Folklife & Dance Festival will feature a variety of performers at Rolling Oaks Mall

By Dalia Gulca

Performances include ethnic dances from Europe, a hip-hop showcase, hula presentations and martial arts stunts.

Also in Arts

An all-female team organized the McNay Art Museum's era-spanning exhibition 'Womanish'

By Bryan Rindfuss

Katie Pell, Candy Dryer, 2006. Electric dryer with automotive paint, upholstery, and found objects. Collection of the McNay Art Museum, Gift of Guillermo Nicolas and Jim Foster, 2021.17.

New NBA Hall of Fame class will include San Antonio Spurs' Popovich, Parker, Hammon

By Sanford Nowlin

Coach Gregg Popovich is among the 2023 finalists voted into the Hall of Fame.

San Antonio FC sells out past six matches at Toyota Field — its longest sellout streak to date

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio FC celebrates winning the 2022 USL Championship in November.

Ghoulish Books releases transgender horror anthology early for Trans Rights Readathon

By Christianna Davies

SA-based press Ghoulish Books is giving horror lovers an early treat for the Trans Rights Readathon.
More

Digital Issue

March 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us