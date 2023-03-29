The Amazing Acro-Cats will show off feline feats at San Antonio's Josephine Theatre this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Amazing Acro-Cats The Amazing Acro-Cats show promotes the importance of bonding and training of cats through positive reinforcement.

Everyone knows dogs can do tricks. Apparently, cats can too. Having appeared in the Netflix seriesand onand, the Acro-Cats are strutting their way into San Antonio for a weekend of feline spectacles.They'll be riding skateboards, jumping through hoops, balancing on balls and performing even more daring feats. For the finale, the agile critters will even play instruments as the all-feline band Tuna and the Rock Cats.The Amazing Acro-Cats show promotes the importance of bonding and training of cats through positive reinforcement, and it also benefits rescue and adoption through its support of the nonprofit Rock Cats Rescue Inc.Multiple tiers of tickets are available for the show, including perks such as better seats and meet-and-greets with the cats. A portion of each ticket sold benefits the San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition.