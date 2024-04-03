The Book of Mormon coming to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre April 5-7

click to enlarge Julieta Cervantes The Book of Mormon follows Elder Kevin Price (Sam McLellan) as he's begrudgingly paired with socially awkward Elder Arnold Cunningham (Sam Nackman) for a mission trip to Uganda.

's bumbling black-tied missionaries are headed to San Antonio to deliver their gospel — along with plenty of laughs.After a successful eight-show run in 2015,will return to the Majestic Theatre this month for a one-weekend stint.From the creators of the television comedyfollows Elder Kevin Price (Sam McLellan), a self-absorbed member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, as he's begrudgingly paired with socially awkward Elder Arnold Cunningham (Sam Nackman) for a mission trip to Uganda.Elder Price has waited his whole life to spread the Good Word across the globe, but he encounters momentous culture shock in the process. The Elders and their faith are ridiculed by the Ugandan villagers, who face disease, famine and other perils the sheltered duo never could have anticipated.has grossed $750 million since its 2011 opening and earned an impressive array of awards, including nine Tony Awards, four Drama Desk Awards and a Grammy.Having received rapturous critical acclaim for its creative risk-taking and witty critique of organized religion, the seminary satire isn't without its share of controversy. Some have raised concern over its use of racial stereotypes in the depiction of its Ugandan characters. Such criticism led the production team to make substantive revisions to the script in 2021, but the musical is still recommended for mature audiences only due to strong language and sexual depictions.