The C& Center of Unfinished Business has landed in San Antonio

The traveling reading room on colonialism will remain at the Contemporary at Blue Star through Oct. 6.

By on Fri, Aug 23, 2024 at 2:52 pm

The C& Center of Unfinished Business will be at the Contemporary at Blue Star through Oct. 6.
Beth Devillier
The C& Center of Unfinished Business will be at the Contemporary at Blue Star through Oct. 6.
Conceived by co-founders and artistic directors Julia Grosse and Yvette Mutumba, the C& Center of Unfinished Business is a reading room offering a selection of books linked to the topic of colonialism in various ways.

The project has been traveling since 2017 as a generative archive that continually picks up new information, content and context for academic and artistic consideration and study. Its latest stop is the Contemporary at Blue Star, where it will remain through much of fall.

As an extension of the Colonial Repercussions/Koloniales Erbe event series of the Akademie der Künste in Berlin, the C& Center of Unfinished Business examines the structures of colonial power relations and their continuing impact on science, art and society.

The word “Unfinished” in the title subtly echoes the “post” in postcolonial, hinting at an incomplete reckoning that expands in scope with every stop it makes, adding specificity to how colonialism touched — and continues to impact — each location.

Free, 12-5 p.m. Wednesday, 12-8 pm. Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday through Oct. 6, Contemporary at Blue Star, 116 Blue Star, (210) 227-6960, contemporarysa.org.
August 21, 2024

