The Grizzlies' Morant will present major obstacle for San Antonio Spurs in Wednesday's game

The Memphis Grizzlies have had San Antonio's number this season.

By on Mon, Mar 28, 2022 at 10:00 am

click to enlarge The Spurs face the Memphis Grizzlies at home on Wednesday. - TWITTER / SPURS
Twitter / spurs
The Spurs face the Memphis Grizzlies at home on Wednesday.
With 911 total regular season wins and counting, the Memphis Grizzlies are one of six NBA franchises with fewer victories than San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.

The Grizzlies, who face the Spurs Wednesday night, have had San Antonio's number this season, though. So say a trio of convincing wins led by the Grizzlies' explosive point guard Ja Morant.

When the teams met in Memphis last month, Morant posterized Spurs center Jakob Poeltl and pulled off a ridiculous buzzer-beating alley-oop to close out the first half — all on his way to an astounding 52 points. Morant's buzzer-beater quickly became Instagram's most-viewed NBA highlight ever, racking up 42 million views.

Morant presents a stiff challenge for Spurs captain Dejounte Murray and San Antonio's collective defense when they take the hardwood on Wednesday.

As the regular season draws to a close, the uneven Spurs face the prospect of falling short of the playoffs for the third consecutive season.

$15-$751, 7:30pm, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com, KENS.

Arts Slideshows

Oldest Downtown Tourist Attraction: The Alamo 300 Alamo Plaza San Antonio has no shortage of downtown attractions that lure tourists, but the Alamo's 1718 vintage makes it the oldest. A small band of Texian soldiers held out in the mission before they were wiped out by the Mexican army in one of the defining fights in Texas' struggle for independence. Photo courtesy of UTSA Libraries Digital Collections

The oldest things in San Antonio
Jennifer Hoskins, Chaz Ingraham*, John Berring, Isidro Medina III*, Jillian Sainz.

Here's a first look at The Public Theater of San Antonio's 35MM: A Musical Exhibition
All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River Saturday
Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

