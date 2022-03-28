The Grizzlies' Morant will present major obstacle for San Antonio Spurs in Wednesday's game

click to enlarge Twitter / spurs The Spurs face the Memphis Grizzlies at home on Wednesday.

With 911 total regular season wins and counting, the Memphis Grizzlies are one of six NBA franchises with fewer victories than San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.The Grizzlies, who face the Spurs Wednesday night, have had San Antonio's number this season, though. So say a trio of convincing wins led by the Grizzlies' explosive point guard Ja Morant.When the teams met in Memphis last month, Morant posterized Spurs center Jakob Poeltl and pulled off a ridiculous buzzer-beating alley-oop to close out the first half — all on his way to an astounding 52 points. Morant's buzzer-beater quickly became Instagram's most-viewed NBA highlight ever, racking up 42 million views.Morant presents a stiff challenge for Spurs captain Dejounte Murray and San Antonio's collective defense when they take the hardwood on Wednesday.As the regular season draws to a close, the uneven Spurs face the prospect of falling short of the playoffs for the third consecutive season.