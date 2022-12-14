The Illusionists to appear — and perhaps disappear — at San Antonio's Tobin Center Friday

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Tobin Center for the Performing Arts Paul Dabek is one of the magicians featured on the Illusionists' current tour.

This cohort of talented magicians and mentalists have taken their talents for warping reality on the Broadway stage and beyond.Appropriate for all ages, this show promises surprising magic acts and comedy with an entertaining and unconventional nod to the Christmas season.Acts featured in past performances include escapology, mind reading and stage illusions. The Illusionists' current tour features conjurers Wes Mathison, Hyunjoon Kim, Pablo Cánovas, Paul Dabek and James More.Fans who show up an hour early can watch award-winning magician Richard Blake's demonstration "Why Magic Fascinates Us'' in the Feik Family Rotunda.