The Music Critic, starring John Malkovich, will come to San Antonio's Tobin Center in October

The production — which features a blend of classical music and sardonic comedy — is touring the United States for the first time.

By on Fri, May 26, 2023 at 11:54 am

John Malkovich will perform negat of the work of some of history's most famous musicians.
Julia Wesely
John Malkovich will perform negat of the work of some of history's most famous musicians.
Not even the greatest musicians in human history were above the dreaded scorn of the public eye.

On October 22, musical comedy duo Alexey Igudesman and Hyung-ki Joo will pair their talents with legendary actor John Malkovich in San Antonio for a one-night only performance of The Music Critic.

Created by Igudesman, the production is touring the United States for the first time.


In a blend of classical music and sardonic comedy, Malkovich takes the stage to rhetorically annihilate the work of composers such as Ludwig van Beethoven, Johann Sebastian Bach and Frédéric Chopin while their music is performed by a chamber ensemble, using the words of critics of their time.

The show culminates in the final performance of the evening, wherein Malkovich's chickens come home to roost in "The Malkovich Torment."

Tickets to the Oct. 27 show are currently available online or in person at the Tobin Center Box Office.

$49.50-$129.50, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

