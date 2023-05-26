The Music Critic, starring John Malkovich, will come to San Antonio's Tobin Center in October

click to enlarge Julia Wesely John Malkovich will perform negat of the work of some of history's most famous musicians.

Not even the greatest musicians in human history were above the dreaded scorn of the public eye.On October 22, musical comedy duo Alexey Igudesman and Hyung-ki Joo will pair their talents with legendary actor John Malkovich in San Antonio for a one-night only performance ofCreated by Igudesman, the production is touring the United States for the first time.In a blend of classical music and sardonic comedy, Malkovich takes the stage to rhetorically annihilate the work of composers such as Ludwig van Beethoven, Johann Sebastian Bach and Frédéric Chopin while their music is performed by a chamber ensemble, using the words of critics of their time.The show culminates in the final performance of the evening, wherein Malkovich's chickens come home to roost in "The Malkovich Torment."Tickets to the Oct. 27 show are currently available online or in person at the Tobin Center Box Office.