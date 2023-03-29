The Pajama Game debuts at the Public Theater of San Antonio this week

Exploring the intersections of sexism, misogyny, racism and class inequities, the topics in this 1954 musical remain relevant today.

By on Wed, Mar 29, 2023 at 10:49 am

click to enlarge The Pajama Game stars Grant Bryan (left) as Sid Sorokin and Alyx Irene Gonzales as Catherine "Babe" Williams. - Courtesy Photo / Public Theater of San Antonio
Courtesy Photo / Public Theater of San Antonio
The Pajama Game stars Grant Bryan (left) as Sid Sorokin and Alyx Irene Gonzales as Catherine "Babe" Williams.
At the Sleep-Tite Pajama Factory, workers sew garments at breakneck speed and in sweltering heat, all for pennies per hour.

That is, until passionate and proactive employee Catherine "Babe" Williams (Alyx Irene Gonzales) abandons her post on the assembly line to start the Union Grievance Committee and fight for fair wages.

Nothing can throw Babe off her game, except perhaps a budding, reluctant fondness for Sid Sorokin (Grant Bryan), Sleep-Tite's superintendent. As an emotional bond flourishes between the pair, they find themselves on opposite ends of an impending strike, leading Babe and Sid to question where their loyalties lie.

Exploring the intersections of sexism, misogyny, racism and class inequities, the topics in this 1954 musical remain relevant today.

The Public Theater's production, directed by Diana Wyenn, will feature a handful of community nights, including post-show conversations, ASL-interpreted performances and a sensory-friendly presentation.

$15-$45, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, March 31-April 23, The Public Theater of San Antonio, 800 W. Ashby Place, (210) 733-7258, thepublicsa.org.

