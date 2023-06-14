VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

The Pastie Pops bare it all for annual Big Queer Burlesque Show at the Bonham Exchange

The inclusive, body-positive production comes to the Bonham Exchange's historic Rainbow Ballroom on Saturday.

By on Thu, Jun 15, 2023 at 10:00 am

click to enlarge The show's cast includes Jasper St. James, Vixy Van Hellen, Mary Annette, Natasha B. Capri, Ira Descent, Shayla Shimmy, Logan Liqueur, Mademoiselle du Jour and Azucar. - Courtesy Photo / The Pastie Pops
Courtesy Photo / The Pastie Pops
The show's cast includes Jasper St. James, Vixy Van Hellen, Mary Annette, Natasha B. Capri, Ira Descent, Shayla Shimmy, Logan Liqueur, Mademoiselle du Jour and Azucar.
The annual Pride Month show hosted by the Pastie Pops Burlesque Revue shines a scintillating spotlight on the risqué, offering an array of vivacious, cheeky performances to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

Hosted by Foxxy Blue Snacks and Topsy Curvy, the variety show promises red-hot talent from an incredible cast and special guests, including Jasper St. James, Vixy Van Hellen, Mary Annette, Natasha B. Capri, Ira Descent, Shayla Shimmy, Logan Liqueur, Mademoiselle du Jour and Azucar.

Whether or not you have been to a burlesque show before, the Pastie Pops welcome all with this inclusive, body-positive production at the Bonham Exchange's historic Rainbow Ballroom.

$10-$150, 8 p.m. Saturday, June 17, Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham St., (210) 224-9219, bonhamexchange.com.

