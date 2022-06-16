The Pastie Pops celebrate Pride at Bonham Exchange with the annual Big Gay Burlesque Show

For those who have never taken in a burlesque show before, Pride Month makes a perfect time to step into the world of artistry, comedy and sensuality with this body-positive and delightfully diverse troupe.

By on Thu, Jun 16, 2022 at 9:02 am

click to enlarge The show will feature performers including Jasper St. James (pictured). - COURTESY OF THE PASTIE POPS
Courtesy of The Pastie Pops
The show will feature performers including Jasper St. James (pictured).
San Antonio's long-running Pastie Pops Burlesque Revue will celebrate the risqué side of Pride Month at its annual Big Gay Burlesque Show.

The red-hot variety show will showcase a wide range of burlesque talents from the homegrown troupe, augmented by many special guests.

Performers will include Jasper St. James, Mary Annette, Vixy Van Hellen, Natasha B. Capri, Miss Kendoll, Alexander the Great, Logan Liqueur, Mademoiselle du Jour, Azúcar and more.

For those who have never taken in a burlesque show before, Pride Month makes a perfect time to step into the world of artistry, comedy and sensuality with this body-positive and delightfully diverse troupe.

Show hosts Camille Toe and Topsy Curvy will be your guides on this wild Pride-themed ride.

$20-$150, 8-10 p.m. Saturday, June 18, Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham St., (210) 224-9219, facebook.com/pastiepops.

