The Pastie Pops to bring vivacious Va-Va-Valentine show to San Antonio’s Bonham Exchange

The show is sure to leave you — and your date — at least a little hot and bothered.

By on Wed, Feb 8, 2023 at 1:40 pm

Pastie Pops faves will strut alongside special guests in the Bonham Exchange's historic Rainbow Ballroom for a show bubbling over with charm and glamor.
Courtesy Photo / The Pastie Pops
Pastie Pops faves will strut alongside special guests in the Bonham Exchange's historic Rainbow Ballroom for a show bubbling over with charm and glamor.
San Antonio burlesque troupe the Pastie Pops will spice up Valentine's Day weekend with its annual Va-Va-Valentine Burlesque and Variety Show.

Pastie Pops faves will strut alongside special guests in the Bonham Exchange's historic Rainbow Ballroom for a show bubbling over with charm and glamor. Expect sizzling performances from Ruby Joule, Lady Lola LeStrange, Queertini Time, Pantie Oaklie, Natasha B. Capri, Miss Taint, Mary Annette, Jasper St. James and Vixy Van Hellen.

Hosted once again by Camille Toe and Topsy Curvy, Va-Va-Valentine is sure to leave you — and your date — at least a little hot and bothered.

$10-$100, 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham St., (210) 224-9219, instagram.com/pastiepops.

