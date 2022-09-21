The Pastie Pops will bare it all at the Burlesque & Variety Show at San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

At the show, the Pops will debut a new segment called 'skin-prov,' in which the audience will vote on songs for the cast to perform to.

By on Wed, Sep 21, 2022 at 1:47 pm

click to enlarge Austin's Chola Magnolia will headline the show. - Derek Jones Photography
Derek Jones Photography
Austin's Chola Magnolia will headline the show.
The latest outing by San Antonio's Pastie Pops comes with a scintillating twist.

For the troupe's Burlesque Revue and Variety Show, the usual slate of sensuous performances will be amped up with a special segment being billed as skin-prov. During this round, the audience will vote on songs for the Pops' all-star cast to perform, as well as the props that they'll incorporate into their acts.

Hosted by Jasper St. James and Topsy Curvy, the show will feature headliner Chola Magnolia, an award-winning burlesque performer from Austin who's been named 2020 Queen of the Noire Pageant in NYC, 2018 Queen of Texas Burlesque and 2015 San Antonio Queen of Burlesque. Additional performers for the variety show include Dallas-based Lily Liqueur as well as Mademoiselle Du Jour, Vixy Van Hellen, Mary Annette and St. James.

$10-$100, 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham St., (210) 224-9219, instagram.com/pastiepops.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

Confluence Park 310 W. Mitchell St., (210) 224-2694, sariverfound.org Confluence Park features winding riverside trails that are perfect for biking, walking and jogging. Along the riverbanks, you can find various works of art and educational plaques. It also has a sweet, Instagram-worthy pavilion. Photo via Instagram / theredatom

22 scenic San Antonio-area parks to visit for a breath of fresh air this fall
Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame

Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame
Amp up your yoga practice with an outdoor class Yoga is often recommended as a self care practice, and it's not hard to find a studio for classes in San Antonio. To take things to the next level, you can ditch the fitness studio for an outdoor class, and get a dose of fresh air while you stretch. Mobile Om offers yoga classes in unconventional outdoor spaces in the Alamo City, including Hays Street Bridge, Confluence Park and the Mission Marquee Plaza. Photo via Instagram / mobileom

20 ways to practice self care and relieve stress in San Antonio
All the fantastic cosplay we saw at San Antonio anime convention San Japan 2022

All the fantastic cosplay we saw at San Antonio anime convention San Japan 2022

Arts Slideshows

Confluence Park 310 W. Mitchell St., (210) 224-2694, sariverfound.org Confluence Park features winding riverside trails that are perfect for biking, walking and jogging. Along the riverbanks, you can find various works of art and educational plaques. It also has a sweet, Instagram-worthy pavilion. Photo via Instagram / theredatom

22 scenic San Antonio-area parks to visit for a breath of fresh air this fall
Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame

Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame
Amp up your yoga practice with an outdoor class Yoga is often recommended as a self care practice, and it's not hard to find a studio for classes in San Antonio. To take things to the next level, you can ditch the fitness studio for an outdoor class, and get a dose of fresh air while you stretch. Mobile Om offers yoga classes in unconventional outdoor spaces in the Alamo City, including Hays Street Bridge, Confluence Park and the Mission Marquee Plaza. Photo via Instagram / mobileom

20 ways to practice self care and relieve stress in San Antonio
All the fantastic cosplay we saw at San Antonio anime convention San Japan 2022

All the fantastic cosplay we saw at San Antonio anime convention San Japan 2022

Arts Slideshows

Confluence Park 310 W. Mitchell St., (210) 224-2694, sariverfound.org Confluence Park features winding riverside trails that are perfect for biking, walking and jogging. Along the riverbanks, you can find various works of art and educational plaques. It also has a sweet, Instagram-worthy pavilion. Photo via Instagram / theredatom

22 scenic San Antonio-area parks to visit for a breath of fresh air this fall
Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame

Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame
Amp up your yoga practice with an outdoor class Yoga is often recommended as a self care practice, and it's not hard to find a studio for classes in San Antonio. To take things to the next level, you can ditch the fitness studio for an outdoor class, and get a dose of fresh air while you stretch. Mobile Om offers yoga classes in unconventional outdoor spaces in the Alamo City, including Hays Street Bridge, Confluence Park and the Mission Marquee Plaza. Photo via Instagram / mobileom

20 ways to practice self care and relieve stress in San Antonio
All the fantastic cosplay we saw at San Antonio anime convention San Japan 2022

All the fantastic cosplay we saw at San Antonio anime convention San Japan 2022

Trending

San Antonio's Castro brothers throwing annual birthday bash Thursday at West Side bar

By Michael Karlis

Julian Castro (foreground) makes a point while his brother Joaquin looks on.

Haunted Oaks spook house returning to San Antonio's Rolling Oaks Mall for second year

By Nina Rangel

Visitors recoil in terror last year as they visit Haunted Oaks.

'America's Favorite Husband' Steve Treviño brings family-themed stand-up to San Antonio this week

By Kiko Martinez

One of Treviño's jokes is currently popular on TikTok.

San Antonians can explore downtown on foot or on wheels at Síclovía Sunday

By Macks Cook

Participants can enjoy Síclovía on foot, on skates, by bike and even with their pets.

Also in Arts

Artpace exhibition 'Our Step, Our Hope' showcases art from San Antonio's South Korean sister city

By Marco Aquino

Youngsung Hwang, Family Story.

San Antonio-native Justin Martindale lands Halloween-themed drag queen special on Hulu

By Michael Karlis

Martindale is best known for his stand-up comedy and being a former host on E!'s What the Fashion.

Rock 'n' Roll Marathon returning to San Antonio Dec. 3-4 with new course

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio's Rock' n' Roll Marathon attracts around 20,000 participants each year, according to organizers.

The San Antonio Philharmonic has risen from the Symphony's ashes. What's next?

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio Philharmonic musicians help fans purchase tickets to the ensemble's inaugural season.
More

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us