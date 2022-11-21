The Public Theater of San Antonio presents a holiday haunt with A Christmas Carol: The Musical

The production promises a heartwarming — and occasionally heartrending — journey of self-reflection which reminds us of the importance of opening our hearts to the holidays.

By on Mon, Nov 21, 2022 at 1:00 pm

click to enlarge One Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by three ghosts who lead him through the Christmases of his past, present and future. - Mia Isabella Photography
Mia Isabella Photography
One Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by three ghosts who lead him through the Christmases of his past, present and future.
A cautionary tale for the ages, A Christmas Carol: The Musical follows Ebenezer Scrooge (Vincent Hardy), a selfish and curmudgeonly businessman with a seething hatred for the holiday season.

One Christmas Eve, after rudely declining an invitation to his nephew's Christmas party, Scrooge is visited by three ghosts who lead him through the Christmases of his past, present and future. Scrooge revisits the miserable events of his childhood which catalyzed his December disdain, glimpses at the joyous holiday gatherings he has turned down and even witnesses his own lonely death. Terrified by what he sees, Scrooge sets out on a quest to change his destiny.

This production by The Public Theater of San Antonio promises a heartwarming — and occasionally heartrending — journey of self-reflection which reminds us of the importance of opening our hearts to the holidays.

$15-$45, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25-Dec. 18, The Public Theater of San Antonio, 800 W. Ashby Place, (210) 733-7258, thepublicsa.org.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Popular San Antonio holiday attraction Rotary Ice Rink returns to Travis Park Nov. 18

By Karly Williams

The Rotary Ice Rink will open its gates to skaters starting the Friday before Thanksgiving.

San Antonio's Woodlawn Theatre stages adaptation of classic holiday film White Christmas

By Caroline Wolff

This Woodlawn Theatre production celebrates the spirit of love and selflessness so fondly associated with the holiday season.

San Antonio selected to host NCAA women's Final Four tournament in 2029

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio last hosted the women's Final Four tournament in 2021.

Shop Local: 15 holiday gift ideas for the San Antonio art lovers on your list

By Bryan Rindfuss

San Antonio landmark ornaments by Feliz Modern; tote by Clown Heart Studios; quilted jacket by Vacilando Studios.

Also in Arts

San Antonio selected to host NCAA women's Final Four tournament in 2029

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio last hosted the women's Final Four tournament in 2021.

San Antonio Spurs, Josh Primo settle sexual misconduct lawsuit with former team psychologist

By Michael Karlis

The Spurs released 19-year-old guard Josh Primo in late October.

Shop Local: 15 holiday gift ideas for the San Antonio art lovers on your list

By Bryan Rindfuss

San Antonio landmark ornaments by Feliz Modern; tote by Clown Heart Studios; quilted jacket by Vacilando Studios.

Texas baseball legend Nolan Ryan involved in locally organized deal to buy the San Antonio Missions

By Sanford Nowlin

The MLB has approved the sale of the San Antonio Missions, sources told the Express-News.
More

Digital Issue

November 16, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us