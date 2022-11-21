The Public Theater of San Antonio presents a holiday haunt with A Christmas Carol: The Musical

click to enlarge Mia Isabella Photography One Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by three ghosts who lead him through the Christmases of his past, present and future.

A cautionary tale for the ages,follows Ebenezer Scrooge (Vincent Hardy), a selfish and curmudgeonly businessman with a seething hatred for the holiday season.One Christmas Eve, after rudely declining an invitation to his nephew's Christmas party, Scrooge is visited by three ghosts who lead him through the Christmases of his past, present and future. Scrooge revisits the miserable events of his childhood which catalyzed his December disdain, glimpses at the joyous holiday gatherings he has turned down and even witnesses his own lonely death. Terrified by what he sees, Scrooge sets out on a quest to change his destiny.This production by The Public Theater of San Antonio promises a heartwarming — and occasionally heartrending — journey of self-reflection which reminds us of the importance of opening our hearts to the holidays.