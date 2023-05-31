VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

The San Antonio Bonsai Society will celebrate its craft at the Botanical Garden this weekend

The event will feature a variety of bonsai species on display, as well as demonstrations by Bonsai Society members.

By on Wed, May 31, 2023 at 11:00 am

click to enlarge Established in 1973, the Bonsai Society is dedicated to promoting participation and enjoyment of bonsai. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Botanical Garden
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Botanical Garden
Established in 1973, the Bonsai Society is dedicated to promoting participation and enjoyment of bonsai.
The San Antonio Bonsai Society is bringing its centuries-old craft to the San Antonio Botanical Garden.

Established in 1973, the Bonsai Society is dedicated to promoting participation and enjoyment of bonsai, the Japanese art of growing, shaping and pruning miniature trees.

The group will show off a variety of bonsai species, including some available for purchase. Members also will provide demonstrations and answer questions for those with queries about cultivating miniature landscapes.

$16-$18, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, June 4, San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place, (210) 536-1400, sabot.org.

