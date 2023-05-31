The San Antonio Bonsai Society will celebrate its craft at the Botanical Garden this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Botanical Garden Established in 1973, the Bonsai Society is dedicated to promoting participation and enjoyment of bonsai.

The San Antonio Bonsai Society is bringing its centuries-old craft to the San Antonio Botanical Garden.Established in 1973, the Bonsai Society is dedicated to promoting participation and enjoyment of bonsai, the Japanese art of growing, shaping and pruning miniature trees.The group will show off a variety of bonsai species, including some available for purchase. Members also will provide demonstrations and answer questions for those with queries about cultivating miniature landscapes.