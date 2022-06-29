TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

The San Antonio River Walk celebrates Independence Day with the Armed Forces River Parade

The event on Saturday, July 2 features an array of floats dedicated to people in all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.

By on Wed, Jun 29, 2022 at 8:00 am

click to enlarge The approximately 40-minute parade will make a loop, returning to its starting place by noon. - COURTESY OF VISIT SAN ANTONIO
Courtesy of Visit San Antonio
The approximately 40-minute parade will make a loop, returning to its starting place by noon.
As one of the largest parades presented annually along the River Walk, the Armed Forces River Parade brings a July 4-appropriate patriotic flair to one of downtown's busiest tourist attractions.

The event features an array of floats dedicated to people in all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and launches from the International Center at 203 S. St. Mary's St. The approximately 40-minute parade will make a loop, returning to its starting place by noon.

For those who want to scout out the ideal spot, a full route map is available on the River Walk website.

Those with deceased loved ones who served in the armed forces also may submit their names to the Armed Forces River Parade's Military Remembrance Project via the website to have those veterans commemorated on a float in the parade.

Free, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, Jul. 2, San Antonio River Walk, (210) 227-4262, thesanantonioriverwalk.com.

