The San Antonio Spurs' Thursday game against the Rockets renews a longtime Texas rivalry

The I-10 rivalry between the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets is renewed on Thursday night, albeit with lesser stakes than past playoff showdowns.The Rockets currently lead the slog to the worst record in the league and a shot to draft Victor Wembanyama, who has been hailed as the best NBA prospect since LeBron James.After exceeding expectations to start the season, the Spurs now find themselves closer to the bottom of the bracket, following injuries to key reserves. Despite a less-than-stellar record at home, San Antonio's young roster has shown significant potential.Both Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell are on track to break Danny Green's franchise record for three-pointers in a season, Tre Jones has proven confident running the point, and rookie Jeremy Sochan has impressed with sly athleticism and versatility.Coming up for the Spurs are home contests against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers, two small-market teams that have taken a leap this season.