The San Antonio Spurs' Thursday game against the Rockets renews a longtime Texas rivalry

Both Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell are on track to break Danny Green's franchise record for three-pointers in a season.

By on Mon, Dec 5, 2022 at 11:50 am

click to enlarge The San Antonio Spurs' Thursday game against the Rockets renews a longtime Texas rivalry
Spurs / Reginald Thomas II
The I-10 rivalry between the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets is renewed on Thursday night, albeit with lesser stakes than past playoff showdowns.

The Rockets currently lead the slog to the worst record in the league and a shot to draft Victor Wembanyama, who has been hailed as the best NBA prospect since LeBron James.

After exceeding expectations to start the season, the Spurs now find themselves closer to the bottom of the bracket, following injuries to key reserves. Despite a less-than-stellar record at home, San Antonio's young roster has shown significant potential.

Both Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell are on track to break Danny Green's franchise record for three-pointers in a season, Tre Jones has proven confident running the point, and rookie Jeremy Sochan has impressed with sly athleticism and versatility.

Coming up for the Spurs are home contests against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers, two small-market teams that have taken a leap this season.

$10 and up, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com, KENS.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's 2023 New Year's Eve party will feature live music, dancing and fireworks

By Brandon Rodriguez

Multiple bands and DJs are scheduled to perform at this year's celebration.

San Antonio glass artist Adam Smolensky puts an irreverent spin on neon signs at FL!GHT Gallery

By Bryan Rindfuss

A sampling of the neon works featured in artist Adam Smolensky's December exhibition at FL!GHT Gallery

Comedian Brian Regan headed to San Antonio's Empire Theatre on Thursday

By Michael Karlis

In addition to his stand-up work, Regan is a co-star on Peter Farrelly's TV series Loudermilk, now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Groundbreaking exhibition at San Antonio Museum of Art examines legacy of La Malinche

By Marco Aquino

The exhibition features roughly 70 artworks by nearly 40 artists from Mexico and the United States.

Also in Arts

San Antonio glass artist Adam Smolensky puts an irreverent spin on neon signs at FL!GHT Gallery

By Bryan Rindfuss

A sampling of the neon works featured in artist Adam Smolensky's December exhibition at FL!GHT Gallery

Groundbreaking exhibition at San Antonio Museum of Art examines legacy of La Malinche

By Marco Aquino

The exhibition features roughly 70 artworks by nearly 40 artists from Mexico and the United States.

Plan to run in this year’s Rock 'n' Roll San Antonio Marathon events? Here’s what you need to know

By Nina Rangel

This year’s Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio Marathon will debut a new route.

San Antonio's Thousand Oaks Family YMCA finishes new pickleball courts

By Michael Karlis

Pickleball is among the fastest-growing sports in the nation.
More

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us