The San Antonio Zoo welcomes the spring season with Blooms, Bees and Butterflies

Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo The San Antonio Zoo blooms for spring with its butterfly house and sculptures by Alex Heveri.





The zoo will show appreciation for pollinator species while hosting fun activities for guests all season long, including animal encounters, dance parties, craft stations and educational performances. The event is included with zoo admission.



"Spring is almost upon and the zoo is buzzing with new attractions and beautiful scenery this season," Tim Morrow, zoo president and CEO, said in a statement. "The plants, animals and pollinators thrive at this time of year and the zoo is the perfect place to see that harmony come together. I encourage everyone to visit us and connect with nature in our incredible ecosystem of plants, bugs and animals." The San Antonio Zoo will fully embrace the spring season from Mar. 1 through May 26 with Blooms, Bees and Butterflies