The San Antonio Zoo welcomes the spring season with Blooms, Bees and Butterflies

The San Antonio Zoo blooms for spring with its butterfly house and sculptures by Alex Heveri.

including animal encounters, dance parties, craft stations and educational performances. The event is included with zoo admission.

sculptures by artist Alex Heveri will be on display throughout the zoo. Visitors can also check out the

John & Greli Less Butterfly House, which is the home of hundreds of exotic butterflies and a free-roaming sloth.



The zoo will also host its

Jungle Boogie Break from Mar. 11-19, with extended hours featuring

music, games, food and more.

