The San Antonio Zoo welcomes the spring season with Blooms, Bees and Butterflies

The zoo will show appreciation for pollinator species while hosting fun activities for guests all season long, including animal encounters, dance parties, craft stations and educational performances. The event is included with zoo admission.
"Spring is almost upon and the zoo is buzzing with new attractions and beautiful scenery this season," Tim Morrow, zoo president and CEO, said in a statement. "The plants, animals and pollinators thrive at this time of year and the zoo is the perfect place to see that harmony come together. I encourage everyone to visit us and connect with nature in our incredible ecosystem of plants, bugs and animals."
As part of the event, insect sculptures by artist Alex Heveri will be on display throughout the zoo. Visitors can also check out the new John & Greli Less Butterfly House, which is the home of hundreds of exotic butterflies and a free-roaming sloth.
The zoo will also host its Jungle Boogie Break from Mar. 11-19, with extended hours featuring music, games, food and more.
