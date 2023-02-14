The Simon & Garfunkel Story pays tribute to the iconic musical duo at the Empire Theatre this week

This concert-style theater performance comes to San Antonio for four shows this weekend.

By on Tue, Feb 14, 2023 at 9:04 am

The production promises glimpses into the duo's
Courtesy Photo / Empire Theatre
The production promises glimpses into the duo's
Fans of the iconic '60s folk duo will have a chance to say "hello darkness, my old friend" as The Simon & Garfunkel Story rolls into San Antonio.

This concert-style theater performance brings the story of Simon & Garfunkel to life with projected photos, film footage and a live band playing hits such as "Cecilia" and "Mrs. Robinson," which became mainstays for a generation.

The production promises glimpses into the infamous feud that fueled the duo's 1970 split, the performers' early careers under the name Tom & Jerry and their 1981 reunion concert in Central Park that drew half a million fans enraptured by their harmonious vocals and lyricism.

$39.50 and up, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

