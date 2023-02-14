The Simon & Garfunkel Story pays tribute to the iconic musical duo at the Empire Theatre this week

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Empire Theatre The production promises glimpses into the duo's

Fans of the iconic '60s folk duo will have a chance to say "hello darkness, my old friend" asrolls into San Antonio.This concert-style theater performance brings the story of Simon & Garfunkel to life with projected photos, film footage and a live band playing hits such as "Cecilia" and "Mrs. Robinson," which became mainstays for a generation.The production promises glimpses into the infamous feud that fueled the duo's 1970 split, the performers' early careers under the name Tom & Jerry and their 1981 reunion concert in Central Park that drew half a million fans enraptured by their harmonious vocals and lyricism.