The Spurs and Wemby will face the Sacramento Kings on Friday

The chase for the newly minted NBA Cup continues for Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs in a nationally televised game against the Sacramento Kings.Led by former Spurs assistant coach Mike Brown, who won a title with San Antonio in 2003, and All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox, the Kings ended their NBA record 16-season playoff drought last year before falling to the Golden State Warriors in a thrilling seven-game first-round series.The contest kicks off a four-game home stand for the Spurs, whose resilient start has been powered by stellar play from Wembanyama and swingman Devin Vassell.Wembanyama is currently leading San Antonio in points, rebounds, steals and blocks, and Vassell was averaging a career-high 19 points prior to a left adductor strain. Limited to just 38 games last season due to a knee injury, Vassell's presence and playmaking will be key to the Spurs' success as they navigate the regular season.