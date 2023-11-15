The Spurs and Wemby will face the Sacramento Kings on Friday

The contest kicks off a four-game home stand for the Spurs.

By on Wed, Nov 15, 2023 at 9:37 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Rookie Victor Wembanyama is currently leading San Antonio in points, rebounds, steals and blocks. - Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs
Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs
Rookie Victor Wembanyama is currently leading San Antonio in points, rebounds, steals and blocks.
The chase for the newly minted NBA Cup continues for Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs in a nationally televised game against the Sacramento Kings.

Led by former Spurs assistant coach Mike Brown, who won a title with San Antonio in 2003, and All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox, the Kings ended their NBA record 16-season playoff drought last year before falling to the Golden State Warriors in a thrilling seven-game first-round series.

The contest kicks off a four-game home stand for the Spurs, whose resilient start has been powered by stellar play from Wembanyama and swingman Devin Vassell.

Wembanyama is currently leading San Antonio in points, rebounds, steals and blocks, and Vassell was averaging a career-high 19 points prior to a left adductor strain. Limited to just 38 games last season due to a knee injury, Vassell's presence and playmaking will be key to the Spurs' success as they navigate the regular season.

$22 and up, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com, ESPN.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Extraterrestrial drag queen Alaska crash lands at San Antonio's Bonham Exchange Thursday

By Dalia Gulca

Alaska now hosts the show Behind the Drag Queen of the Year Pageant Competition Award Contest Competition with Lola LeCroix.

Lightscape holiday light display returns to San Antonio Botanical Garden for third year

By Amber Esparza

Lightscape features a mile-long stretch of holiday lights and sounds.

After viral attention, Fred's Fish Fry will sell official basketball jerseys

By Michael Karlis

Fred's Fish Fry officials said they decided to make an official jersey due to surging demand.

San Antonio's Popovich lashes out at senator for blocking military promotions

By Sanford Nowlin

Coach Gregg Popovich suffers no fools.

Also in Arts

Six holiday markets offering locally made gifts in San Antonio

By Macks Cook

The San Antonio Museum of Art's Holiday Museum Market returns on Dec. 9.

San Antonio's Popovich lashes out at senator for blocking military promotions

By Sanford Nowlin

Coach Gregg Popovich suffers no fools.

After viral attention, Fred's Fish Fry will sell official basketball jerseys

By Michael Karlis

Fred's Fish Fry officials said they decided to make an official jersey due to surging demand.

Site now selling bootleg Fred's Fish Fry-San Antonio Spurs gear

By Michael Karlis

Concept art featuring a Fred's Fish Fry logo on Spurs merchandise went viral on social media this week.
More

Digital Issue

November 15, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us