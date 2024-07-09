SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

The Wizard of Oz to have four-weekend run at San Antonio's San Pedro Playhouse

Austin-based director, producer, educator and performer Jenny Lavery is reviving the classic.

By on Tue, Jul 9, 2024 at 5:26 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Austin-based director, producer, educator and performer Jenny Lavery is reviving The Wizard of Oz for the San Pedro Playhouse. - Bobby Foxx
Bobby Foxx
Austin-based director, producer, educator and performer Jenny Lavery is reviving The Wizard of Oz for the San Pedro Playhouse.
You can now enjoy all of the magic and wonder of The Wizard of Oz without fear of the asbestos so famously rampant in the set of the original film.

Austin-based director, producer, educator and performer Jenny Lavery is reviving this classic coming-of-age tale for the San Pedro Playhouse. The musical will run on weekends from Friday, July 12, through Sunday, Aug. 4.

The production is likely to evoke personal nostalgia for older viewers and create new memories for little ones thanks to timeless and unforgettable songs including “Over the Rainbow” and “We’re Off to See the Wizard.”

In short, it’s fun for the whole fam.

$18-$48, 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, July 12-Aug. 4, San Pedro Playhouse, 800 W. Ashby Place, (210) 733-7258, thepublicsa.org.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio social media roasts Spurs' graphic design team for Chris Paul post

By Michael Karlis

Veteran point guard Chris Paul officially signed with the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

Ellen DeGeneres cancels San Antonio and other stops on summer standup tour

By Sanford Nowlin

Ellen DeGeneres gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012.

San Antonio's Texas Public Radio hosting discussion on intersection of AI and art

By Stephanie Koithan

AI could replace more than 26 million U.S. jobs in low skilled industries by 2027, according to the World Economic Forum.

New San Antonio Spurs Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes say they're thrilled to play for Pop

By Kiko Martinez

“Pop and the Spurs definitely got the deepest tree in the league — everybody branches off from here and ends up better," Paul said during Tuesday's press conference.

New San Antonio Spurs Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes say they're thrilled to play for Pop

By Kiko Martinez

“Pop and the Spurs definitely got the deepest tree in the league — everybody branches off from here and ends up better," Paul said during Tuesday's press conference.

San Antonio social media roasts Spurs' graphic design team for Chris Paul post

By Michael Karlis

Veteran point guard Chris Paul officially signed with the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

San Antonio Spurs sign aging point guard Chris Paul for $11 million

By Michael Karlis

Chris Paul attends a Disney event in 2024.

Spurs' proposed San Antonio arena would cost $1.2 billion, making it NBA's second-priciest

By Michael Karlis

A center court view at the Frost Bank Center, the current home of the San Antonio Spurs.
More

June 26, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us