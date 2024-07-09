The Wizard of Oz to have four-weekend run at San Antonio's San Pedro Playhouse

click to enlarge
Bobby Foxx
Austin-based director, producer, educator and performer Jenny Lavery is reviving The Wizard of Oz for the San Pedro Playhouse.
You can now enjoy all of the magic and wonder of The Wizard of Oz
without fear of the asbestos so famously rampant in the set of the original film.
Austin-based director, producer, educator and performer Jenny Lavery is reviving this classic coming-of-age tale for the San Pedro Playhouse. The musical will run on weekends from Friday, July 12, through Sunday, Aug. 4.
The production is likely to evoke personal nostalgia for older viewers and create new memories for little ones thanks to timeless and unforgettable songs including “Over the Rainbow” and “We’re Off to See the Wizard.”
In short, it’s fun for the whole fam.
$18-$48, 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, July 12-Aug. 4, San Pedro Playhouse, 800 W. Ashby Place, (210) 733-7258, thepublicsa.org.
