These San Antonio art markets are offering last-minute holiday shopping and locally made goods

The last-minute markets will take place at Brick at Blue Star, Hotel Havana and Cherrity Bar.

By on Wed, Dec 21, 2022 at 9:40 am

Hotel Havana’s Last Minute Holiday Market will offer gifts from local vendors Thursday. - Claire Schaper
Claire Schaper
Hotel Havana’s Last Minute Holiday Market will offer gifts from local vendors Thursday.
It's a sound bet that plenty of San Antonians are still scrambling to finish up their holiday shopping. (Heck, there's even data to prove that's the case.)

Since we're always looking for ways to help like-minded procrastinators, we gathered up details on three local markets that are offering artisan goods for for last-minute gifts.

Brick at Blue Star's 9th Annual Brickmas Holiday Market will offer items from more than 50 vendors, makers and artists. Sweet treats, food gifts and holiday movies are also part of the fun during the two-day affair. On Thursday, Dec. 22, from 6-10 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 23 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., local business owners Very That, BarbacoApparel and SA Local Market will carry on the beloved Brickmas Southtown tradition. Free. 108 Blue Star, Brickmas Holiday Market's SA Current events listing.

Hotel Havana’s Last Minute Holiday Market will offer gifts from local vendors such as Kate the Brave, Made Bleu, A Matter of Crust, The Man-Child and Dab House of Hemp. DJ SLM will provide the shopping soundtrack, while onsite eatery Ocho will offer food and drink specials. The free market will take place Thursday, Dec. 22, from 5-10 p.m. 1015 Navarro, (210) 222-2008, havanasanantonio.com.

Big Vibes Art House is hosting a last-chance holiday market at Cherrity Bar on Thursday, Dec. 22, complete with local music, small business pop-ups and an appearance from the Grinch for photos and mayhem. Scheduled vendors include Bear and Bee Handcrafts, Loser Club Apparel and Havalina Calamar. The free event will run 6-10 p.m., and onsite ramen shop Kuriya will serve hot tonkatsu and other Japanese eats for the duration. 302 Montana St., (210) 559-0421, facebook.com/events.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
Read More about Nina Rangel

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Nitro Extreme car stunt shows coming to San Antonio in January

By Michael Karlis

Tickets for the 14 San Antonio shows, which run between Jan.12-Jan.22, are on sale now.

AEW slams into San Antonio with Holiday Bash at the Freeman Coliseum Wenesday

By Brandon Rodriguez

The yuletide-themed beatdown is part of the AEW's third tour through Texas and the second winter special put on by the organization.

Beleaguered San Antonio Spurs facing off with the Utah Jazz on Monday, Dec. 26

By M. Solis

The Spurs have faced some tough stretches this season.

A Magical Cirque Christmas brings high-flying acts to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre

By Karly Williams

The show will be studded with candy canes, tinsel and snowflakes.

Also in Arts

A Magical Cirque Christmas brings high-flying acts to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre

By Karly Williams

The show will be studded with candy canes, tinsel and snowflakes.

Beleaguered San Antonio Spurs facing off with the Utah Jazz on Monday, Dec. 26

By M. Solis

The Spurs have faced some tough stretches this season.

Nitro Extreme car stunt shows coming to San Antonio in January

By Michael Karlis

Tickets for the 14 San Antonio shows, which run between Jan.12-Jan.22, are on sale now.

AEW slams into San Antonio with Holiday Bash at the Freeman Coliseum Wenesday

By Brandon Rodriguez

The yuletide-themed beatdown is part of the AEW's third tour through Texas and the second winter special put on by the organization.
More

Digital Issue

December 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us