These San Antonio art markets are offering last-minute holiday shopping and locally made goods

Claire Schaper
Hotel Havana’s Last Minute Holiday Market will offer gifts from local vendors Thursday.
It's a sound bet that plenty of San Antonians are still scrambling to finish up their holiday shopping. (Heck, there's even data to prove that's the case
.)
Since we're always looking for ways to help like-minded procrastinators, we gathered up details on three local markets that are offering artisan goods for for last-minute gifts.
Brick at Blue Star's 9th Annual Brickmas Holiday Market
will offer items from more than 50 vendors, makers and artists. Sweet treats, food gifts and holiday movies are also part of the fun during the two-day affair. On Thursday, Dec. 22, from 6-10 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 23 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., local business owners Very That, BarbacoApparel and SA Local Market will carry on the beloved Brickmas Southtown tradition. Free. 108 Blue Star, Brickmas Holiday Market's SA Current events listing
.
Hotel Havana’s Last Minute Holiday Market
will offer gifts from local vendors such as Kate the Brave, Made Bleu, A Matter of Crust, The Man-Child and Dab House of Hemp. DJ SLM will provide the shopping soundtrack, while onsite eatery Ocho will offer food and drink specials. The free market will take place Thursday, Dec. 22, from 5-10 p.m. 1015 Navarro, (210) 222-2008, havanasanantonio.com.
Big Vibes Art House
is hosting a last-chance holiday market at Cherrity Bar on Thursday, Dec. 22, complete with local music, small business pop-ups and an appearance from the Grinch for photos and mayhem. Scheduled vendors include Bear and Bee Handcrafts, Loser Club Apparel and Havalina Calamar. The free event will run 6-10 p.m., and onsite ramen shop Kuriya will serve hot tonkatsu and other Japanese eats for the duration. 302 Montana St., (210) 559-0421, facebook.com/events.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter